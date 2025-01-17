Jamie Theakston reveals he's cancer free as he announces return to Heart breakfast show

Incredible news for Jamie Theakston who revealed he is cancer free on Friday and will be returning to his slot on Heart Radio on Monday morning.

The 54-year-old radio host has been undergoing treatment for his stage one laryngeal cancer diagnosis, a condition he shared with fans in September last year. He has since been off-air, but is set to return to his Heart Breakfast radio show from Monday.

© Getty Jamie hosts the show with Amanda Holden

He told the show on Friday: "Today is the four-month anniversary of my cancer diagnosis.

"So it’s been four months, and I’ve had enough of hospitals and operations, and it’s just lovely to be back, and I’ve got some news for you. Because I can tell you that as of today, I’m cancer free.”

He also said that his diagnosis was an "enormous shock" as he had thought it was just a "sore throat".

© Ian West - PA Images Jamie is a doting dad to his sons Kit and Sidney

"And when I was told, ‘Oh, it’s probably cancer’, just, literally, I just didn’t even know what to say. I mean, it just blew my mind," he added.

"So, the first surgery wasn’t as successful as we hoped. Had a second surgery, and then a third surgery, and each time, I was doing more and more damage to my vocal cords.

"So, in actual fact, by the third one, they said, 'Well, look, you've got a one in six chance you might not be able to talk again'. And so, then you kind of think, 'Oh, OK, that’s like rolling a dice', yeah, I’ll take that."

Jamie said his cancer journey has been "tough, because, again, you know cancer, a whole family suffers".

Adding: "Everyone has been so supportive. It’s been unbelievable and it’s just blown me away."

"So, I wanted to thank everyone who sent me messages. Every single person I’ve ever met or known has been in touch. People I’ve forgotten all about have been in touch. So that has just been amazing."

He also confirmed his return with an excitable post on his Instagram account. He wrote: "Nice try cancer but I'm still here! CANCER FREE. Difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations, and after three surgeries, and four months of vocal therapy I'm back baby!

"Come share the love, Heart Breakfast, Monday morning @thisisheart @amandaholden."

© Getty Jamie's wife Sophie couldn't be happier

The post was flooded with comments from his friends and fans who cannot wait to see his return.

Jamie's wife Sophie replied writing: "Can’t believe this day has finally come we prayed it would…. Just so proud of you darling."

Meanwhile, fellow Heart star Ashley Roberts wrote: "He’s back!! [red love heart emoji]."