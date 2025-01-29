The Voice star Ryan Whyte Maloney tragically dies aged 44

The music world is in mourning following the tragic death of The Voice alum Ryan Whyte Maloney. The singer-songwriter, who captured the hearts of millions during his journey on the hit reality show, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, at the age of 44.

The Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed that Ryan died by suicide, leaving his fans, friends, and family devastated.

Just hours before his untimely death, Ryan had shared a glimpse of what seemed to be a joyful moment on Instagram. The video, filmed at an Irish bar where he appeared to be performing, showed the talented musician expressing his enthusiasm for the evening ahead.

"Nine Fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking," he told his followers, unaware that it would be his final public message.

Ryan rose to fame in 2014 when he auditioned for season six of The Voice, delivering a powerhouse performance of Journey's "Lights" during the blind auditions.

His rendition earned him an impressive four-chair turn, with the coaches captivated by his soulful voice and heartfelt delivery. Ultimately, Ryan joined Blake Shelton’s team, forging a strong bond with the country superstar as he made his way to the top five finalists.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Ryan joined Blake Shelton's team on The Voice

In the years following his stint on the show, Ryan maintained a close relationship with Blake, often performing at Shelton’s Ole Red venue, where he held a residency.

His appearances at Ole Red, including joining Blake for special opening night performances in April 2024, became a highlight for fans who cherished the connection between mentor and mentee. Ryan’s performances brought life to the venue, and his dedication to his craft never wavered.

Throughout his career, Ryan shared stages with some of the biggest names in music, including Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Rascal Flatts, Coldplay, and OneRepublic.

© Getty Images for ACM The singer passed away aged 44

Born and raised in Traverse City, Michigan, Ryan’s love for music began early. By the age of nine, he was already playing multiple instruments, including guitar, violin, cello, and drums.

Music became his escape and his passion, eventually leading him to record his first album in 2005. His second album, "Where I've Been", showcased his growth as an artist and storyteller, capturing the essence of his journey.

Ryan’s dedication to his craft was evident in the countless hours he spent performing in clubs, honky-tonk bars, and national festivals.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan remained close after the show ended

Between 2010 and 2013, his live performances earned him a loyal following, and his raw talent was undeniable. For Ryan, music wasn’t just a career—it was his calling.

On January 16, Ryan shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, thanking his fans for their birthday wishes.

His caption read: "I’m overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today. Your kindness truly warms my heart. Thank you a million times over!"

© Getty Images for ACM He thanked his fans just days before his passing

Ryan lived by the motto: "Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible." It was a mantra that guided him through the highs and lows of his career, pushing him to dream big and persevere.

Blake, who played a pivotal role in Ryan’s career, has yet to issue a public statement, but their bond was evident in the opportunities and support Blake provided long after The Voice.