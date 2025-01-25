Meet Ivanka Trump's famous inner circle – from Kim Kardashian to Hugh Jackman

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to high society circles with friendships that boasts a slew of star-studded names. The 43-year-old socialite is partial to a glitzy soirée in Washington D.C. or New York City and has been busy rubbing shoulders with a bunch of A-listers despite their opposing political views.

From organizing Kim Kardashian's first meeting at the White House in 2018 to discuss criminal justice reform with President Trump, to indulging in courtside action with Karlie Kloss at the US Open, Ivanka's world is one where celebrities and politics very much collide.

When President Trump first ran for office in 2017, the family was shunned by many notable names and were uninvited from significant events including the Met Gala due to political differences. However, Ivanka has garnered herself a loyal friendship group as she still remains friends with an array of big Hollywood figures today. HELLO! dives in to explore the First daughter's glamorous inner circle.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian Ivanka and Kim's friendship first sprung into the spotlight when the 43-year-old and her husband Jared Kushner endorsed the reality star's meeting with President Trump at the White House in 2018. Kim was advocating for criminal justice reform in light of Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. However, their friendship can be traced back to May 2014, when the pair chatted at the Met Gala. Ivanka later told People that she and The Kardashians star had a "new mom" chat at fashion's biggest event. President Trump's daughter also attended Kim's 43rd birthday bash at Funke in Beverly Hills. The Skims founder shared a carousel of snaps from the night, including one with Ivanka. Kim captioned the post: "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends!." When Ivanka celebrated her 42nd birthday in October, Kim flocked to her Instagram Story to wish her well. Over the top of an image of the pair in loungewear with their daughters, Kim penned: "The most thoughtful sweetest soul. Can't wait to celebrate you asap! Our babies are so small here."

© Getty Images Karlie Kloss Ivanka and Karlie aren't just friends, they are also related. The sisters-in-law are each married to one of the Kushner brothers, Jared and Joshua. The blonde bombshells have been spotted alongside each other at the US Open, where Ivanka donned a cream jumpsuit while Karlie opted for a white sleeveless top and blue skirt, as well as soaking up the sun on their superyachts. The pair share a close-knit friendship group that includes the likes of Zhukova, the wife of Roman Abramovich, and Wendi Deng, the former wife of Rupert Murdoch. Deng reportedly reunited Ivanka and Jared after they split in 2008.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman This friendship may come as a surprise, but the unlikely duo go way back. Ivanka and Hugh are connected through Wendi Deng as Hugh is godfather to Rupert Murdoch and his wife's children. In an interview with The View in 2018, Hugh defended his friendship with the first daughter. "People question, 'Really?' And I’m kinda like, 'Ok, let's say your friends of [20 years'] father became president," he said. "Whether you agree with the politics or not, do you just dump your friends? I’m like, 'No, no you don't.' I don't understand that." Despite their friendship, the actor performed at the Broadway for Hillary Clinton's event during the campaigning season.

© Getty Images Wendi Deng Ivanka often publicly gushes over her friendship with Wendi on social media and the pair frequently enjoy luxurious tropical getaways with one another. In an interview with The Guardian, Wendi explained that she and Ivanka had been friends "for many years," and that she isn't the one "running for office." Wendi reportedly hosted a leaving bash for the socialite when she swapped New York for D.C, and even attended the inauguration ceremony in 2017.



© Getty Images Taylor Swift Despite Taylor Swift's known neutral political stance, the singer posed alongside President Trump's daughter and Marissa Mayer for a sweet selfie at the 2014 Met Gala. Ivanka called her friends "two of the most beautiful, intelligent, and charming women", and added that Taylor looked "flawless".



© Getty Images Paris Hilton Nothing screams Noughties chic more than Ivanka partying alongside Paris Hilton at a St. Tropez VIP Room clad in leopard print. According to Cosmopolitan, the duo were lip-synching along to Paris' hit Stars Are Blind.

