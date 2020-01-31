We always love the outfits Stacey Solomon wears on Loose Women - they are normally bright, colourful and readily available. On Thursday, the mother-of-three stepped out in the most stunning yellow ruffle jumper from Zara, which she teamed with a grey, pvc-style mini skirt and Topshop boots. The ITV star's knitted top was our favourite item of the ensemble and cost just £25.99! It had a bib-front, a pie-crust, high neckline, long sleeves, cable-knit detail and ruffles. All sizes are currently available online, so if you fancy treating yourself, don't delay!

Stacey looked stunning in her Zara jumper

The former X Factor star has had a super busy week. On Tuesday, she headed to the National Television Awards, wearing a dazzling red dress by Reformation - a brand loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby. Talk about in good company, right?

Yellow knitted sweater, £25.99, Zara

The ITV star looked in great spirits as she took to the red carpet with the rest of the Loose ladies. Stacey shared an Instagram post ahead of the bash, and admitted that she was feeling great.

She wrote: "I’ve been so nervous about posting this and I don’t know why. I think it’s because I’m so used to pictures of me in my comfys bundled by pickles it seems weird to be all dressed up and just me...I've made myself put this one up though because I feel special and pretty and like Stacey. Sometimes I forget that I’m Stacey. Even Joe calls me Mummy these days. So tonight Matthew, I’m going to be Stace."

Stacey wore a red Reformation dress to the NTA's on Tuesday

Everyone from the show that appeared on the red carpet wore red. This comes a year after the Loose Women hosts made a stand in 2019, by wearing black suits, chosen to champion female empowerment.

Speaking about the dress code for 2020, Nadia Sawalha said: "I cannot believe how beautiful the dresses are. We were thinking...on the red carpet how amazing will that be? Red carpet and everyone in red."

