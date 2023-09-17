Lara Spencer wows donning white mini dress in waterfront photo during luxe vacation

The Good Morning America anchor is celebrating her new empty-nester status with a trip to Capri alongside her husband Richard McVey

Lara Spencer is saying goodbye to the summer season and its warm weather with one last luxe vacation.

Just before summer fully escapes us and the cold fall weather trickles in, the Good Morning America anchor jetted off to hotspot destination Capri, Italy, with her husband Richard McVey.

The ABC correspondent has been married to Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, since 2018; the two tied the knot with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1. She was previously married to CNN reporter David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015, and they share two kids together, Duff, 21, and Katharine, 19.

WATCH: Lara Spencer's Family Life

Lara took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet update from her time away from the news desk, posting an adorable photo on her Instagram Stories alongside her hubby.

It appears the Italian vistas and pasta have treated the couple well, and in the loved-up snap, they are smiling ear to ear while posing on a wooden terrace with a view of Capri's signature blue waters and cliffs behind them.

For their latest Capri outing, Lara opted for a bright white wrap dress with a plunging neckline, which she accessorized with long, turquoise earrings, gold bracelets and necklaces, and studded nude sandals.

© Instagram It appears Capri is treating Lara and Richard well!

Meanwhile, her husband Richard looked just as dapper as his wife looked chic, perfectly coordinating with her wearing a light blue button-down shirt with white pants and white sneakers.

MORE: Lara Spencer looks phenomenal in tiny bikini during sun-soaked break from GMA

MORE: Lara Spencer's son is all grown up in new photo – but someone else steals the spotlight

Luckily for Lara, her latest trip to Capri isn't the only time she has visited Italy this summer, and not only is she ending the season with an Italian vacation, but she started it with one too.

© Instagram The GMA star previously shared a sun-soaked photo showcasing Italy's spectacular views

Just as summer picked up back in June, the TV personality celebrated her daughter Katharine's highschool graduation by taking her on a trip to Florence.

MORE: Lara Spencer showered with support as she shares disbelief at big change ahead

© Instagram Lara and her husband live in Greenwich, Connecticut

Lara posted photos from their trip on Instagram at the time, including one of her posing with her lookalike teen outside of the Palazzo Vecchio and Museo Novecento, plus additional snaps of Katharine enjoying and taking pictures of the stunning Florentine views, from its famed Ponte Vecchio bridge to an impressive above ground shot of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore's beautiful tower, as well as dinner at Il Profeta, where the 19-year-old was even fed dessert by a waiter.

"Florence, Italy. We came. We saw. We ate. We climbed. We learned. We ate. We shopped," Lara fittingly wrote in her caption then, in the tune of Julius Caesar's renowned Latin phrase, adding: "And we laughed a lot."

Katharine has since already moved into her new dorm at Vanderbilt University for her first year of college, and her mom and stepdad are clearly relishing in their empty-nester status with their Capri trip.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.