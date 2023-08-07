Lara Spencer soaks up the sun in loved-up beach photo with husband Richard

The Good Morning America star looked happy as can be in the lovely summer snapshot

Lara Spencer is soaking up the last days of summer and warm, sunny weather with her hubby Richard McVey by her side.

The Good Morning America star has enjoyed plenty of summer date nights with her husband, and has overjoyed fans when giving a glimpse of their nights out by way of loved-up photos of the two together.

Lara has been married to Richard, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings, since 2018; the two tied the knot with a wedding in Vail, Colorado on September 1. She was previously married to CNN reporter David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015, and they share two kids together, Duff, 21, and Katharine, 19.

Lara took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close to recap what she got up to, sharing a sweet photo at the beach with Richard, and of course, their beloved dog Riva.

In the very summery snapshot, the television anchor is glowing as she sits on the sand by some beachgrass, donning a light white dress decorated with green palm motifs, which she styled with a chambray shirt over it and a blue ribboned Panama hat.

Meanwhile, her husband posed with his arm around her, and looked dapper in navy Bermuda shorts, a gray polo shirt, dark sunglasses, and a drink next to him.

"This works," she simply captioned the post, definitely all she needed to say, and fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over the lovely moment.

Her GMA colleague Sam Champion commented a string of clapping emojis, as others added: "You guys are so cute and just love, love the puppy!" and: "Looking good and relaxed!" as well as: "Perfect words Lara. Blessed…" plus another fan also wrote: "Aww two of my favorite people. Beautiful dog too."

© Instagram Lara and her husband have been married for five years

Lara, who lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, has lucked out this summer and has spent plenty of her days outdoors, and by the water.

She recently impressed her fans with another Instagram post, when she shared a video from her very first sailing lesson with a friend, as the two cruised down the Long Island Sound.

© Instagram The couple seem to be having an idyllic summer so far

The mom-of-two garnered loads of praise and support from fans after she wrote in her caption: "Hey Sailor! What an exhilarating feeling learning something brand new at the age of 54."

© Instagram Lara also celebrated her birthday this summer, alongside her two kids and husband

She added: "Doesn't matter the outcome (there was zero wind lol), but we got out there, we learned how to rig our own boat, we were passed by a paddle boarder, and we will definitely do it again!!! Thanks to my dear friend Ally for pushing me to take the plunge!"

In response, one fan commented: "Awesome! So glad you went," as another wrote: "You are going to love it!! Don't give up! Get certified!!" and a third: "This is so awesome!! You ladies rock!"