GMA's Lara Spencer enters the holidays with a different look as she recovers after surgery
lara spencer white dress golden globes © Getty

The TV host underwent two procedures

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Lara Spencer is quite literally putting her feet up. The star shared an update with fans over the weekend when she gave a glimpse into her home where she's recovering from surgery.

Lara took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the couch with one of her pet pooches by her side. 

She had both feet elevated with the medical boots firmly in place after undergoing surgery on her feet. 

In an ideal world, Lara would be preparing for the holidays, cooking up a storm and decorating her beautiful Connecticut home.

But this year, it looks a little different as she's facing six weeks of recovery.

Fortunately, her sneak peek into her home life showed that her house already been beautiful decorated.

Her husband, Richard McVey, and her children, Katharine and Duff will have to be on hand to help with holiday prep. 

No doubt, Lara will be eager to get up and running as soon as possible.

Last time she had surgery, she still went to work at GMA with the help of a nifty scooter. 

This time, however, both feet are out of action, so she's resting at home. 

Lara shared details of her hospital visit last week with a social media post: "If I look a little groggy it's thanks to this guy who just gave me a new pair of boots (frame 2-wish they were cowboy boots but that will come in about 6 weeks hopefully)," she wrote. 

She explained: "My right foot was easy-just had plate removed from surgery last year. The left is a bigger deal from a very old college diving injury. 

"I was doing a reverse one and a half and hit the board, shattering toes and joints. Back then they said there was nothing you could do except tape it, let it heal, and live with the pain. 

"Today there are much better options, thanks to surgeons like Dr Marty O'Malley at HSS. These boots were made for walkin."

Lara's former GMA co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton was one of the first to comment. 

"Jesus!!!" she wrote in dismay. "Who does both feet at the same time???? My girl, that’s who! So tough! Sending u speedy love to fast recovery! We’ve got dancin to do!"

