GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury getaway with multi-millionaire husband is straight from a movie

Lara Spencer is putting her feet up somewhere magical.

The Good Morning America star is still recovering from foot surgery, but that didn't stop her from hopping on a plane and jetting to cooler climates.

Lara shared photos of her luxury getaway with her family on Instagram and fans were in awe.

While she couldn't hit the slopes with her two kids, Katharine and Duff, and her husband, Richard McVey, Lara confirmed Vail, Colorado has a lot more to offer than skiing.

She shared an image of herself looking out on the most spectacular snowy view, with her feet clad in an interesting look.

© Instagram Lara's view from her vacation home

"Current look-not going to start any new trends," she wrote alongside the photo where the sun was shining through the windows, making for a beautiful sight. "One cute fluffy mountain boot + One not so cute orthopedic bootie. Thankfully there's much to see and do besides skiing here in Vail :) #apres."

She also posted snaps of her family having a meal, the glorious ice-skating rink and the cutest dog statue, adorned with a festive bow.

© Instagram Lara enjoyed a getaway in Vail

Fans said there was no better place to recover, and expressed their adoration for the resort.

Vail holds a special place in Lara's heart as it's where she married her husband in 2018.

© Instagram Lara captured a photo of the dog sculpture

Her outdoor nuptials were picture-perfect and the couple tied the knot in front of over 100 of their friends and family. As reported by People magazine, Lara walked down the aisle alongside her son while Christina Perri's A Thousand Years played.

They first met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date, and they got engaged in January 2018.

For both Lara and Rick this is their second marriage, and the GMA shares her kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer while Rick is a doting dad to three grown up children.

© Instagram The star with her husband Richard McVey

Rick is an American entrepreneur with a staggering net worth of $600 million.

Richard is best known for founding trading platform MarketAxess, and according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, "Richard owns roughly $700 million worth of MarketAxess stock. He makes a base salary of $3.2 million and in the last two decades has sold at least $150 million worth of company shares."

© @lara.spencer Instagram She has two children

Lara remains on good terms with her ex-husband, and when they split, they vowed to put their kids first.

"After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," they told Page Six at the time. "It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together."