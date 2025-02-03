Taylor Swift makes beeline for Blue Ivy Carter and fans are losing their minds

Blue Ivy Carter's parents happen to be one of the most famous couples on the planet, so rubbing shoulders with A-listers is likely just another day in the life of the 13-year-old.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined her mom and dad at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where she and Taylor Swiftwere spotted enjoying a sweet exchange that sent fans into meltdown.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Blue Ivy Carter and Taylor Swift in conversation at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

In between the live telecast and the awards being announced, Taylor and Blue can be seen standing by their adjacent tables looking deep in conversation while others mingle around them.

Taylor was nominated in four different categories at this year's Grammys and was a presenter – she handed the Best Country Album to Beyoncé who won for Cowboy Carter.

WATCH: Taylor hands Beyoncé Grammy for Best Country Album while Blue Ivy watches

This isn't Blue's first time meeting superstar Taylor since Beyoncé's eldest daughter attended the Grammys last year and attended the premiere of the Eras Tour film in 2023.

Despite what some of their hardcore followers express online, Taylor and Beyoncé have been friends and supporters of each other's work for years, so it's not surprising that Taylor was offering kindness to Blue.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Blue Ivy and Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025

Naturally, fans lost their minds over seeing Blue and Taylor exchanging conversation. One person wrote on X: "I just know Tay was hyping up Blue Ivy's career so much [because] like nepotism aside she's so talented!!"

Another said: "NOW I WANNA KNOW WHAT THEY TALKED ABOUT," and a third added: "They both look gorgeous!" Others, meanwhile, were in disbelief and how the two were almost the same height.

"Both in heels! Blue is so tall omg," noted a fan.

Blue looked lovely in her blue floor-length gown with her long brunette curls tumbling over her shoulders.

Taylor looked equally amazing in a red hot mini dress by Vivienne Westwood complete with a gorgeous 'T' jewel hanging down from the hem which fans are convinced is not only a tribute to her name, of course, but also to her beloved Travis Kelce.

© CBS Blue Ivy and Jay-Z were so proud of Beyoncé!

Blue Ivy's big night out with parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Elsewhere on Grammy night, the Carters had much to celebrate as Beyoncé went home with three awards – one of which was the biggest of the night.

Blue joined her mom on stage to collect the Album of the Year award – the final award of the evening – a huge triumph for Beyoncé who had been previously nominated in the same category four times but had never won until now.

© Getty Images Beyoncé won Best Country Album and Album of the Year

Earlier in the evening Blue went on stage with her mom to collect Best Country Album which, as mentioned earlier, was awarded to Beyoncé by Taylor, a former winner of that category herself.

Though Blue's attendance at the Grammys is becoming something of a tradition – Beyoncé and Jay-Z's two younger children, seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, stayed at home.

© CBS via Getty Images Beyoncé was overwhelmed when she won

But proud mom Beyoncé did remember to give a shoutout to Rumi who features on Cowboy Carter as a credited artist.

"I'm so happy [Blue] was here and Rumi, who's on the album, our youngest daughter, she's at home watching and I forgot to thank her so I get to thank her now, thank you Rumi."