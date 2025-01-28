Kim Kardashian and teen North West twin in matching furs during mother-daughter date

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West, continue to capture hearts as one of the most stylish mother-daughter duos in Hollywood.

The pair stepped out for a chic dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond and undeniable flair for fashion.

Kim, 44, shared a series of photos on Instagram, offering a candid look at the glamorous yet playful night out.

The Skims founder looked effortlessly elegant in a brown suede coat with plush fur lapels and a matching fur hem—her signature style always on point. But it was North, 11, who added a touch of fun to the outing, wearing a statement fur trapper hat that perfectly complemented her mom’s ensemble.

The fashion-forward tween paired her oversized headwear with a graphic T-shirt featuring a photo of rapper Tyler, The Creator, layered over a crisp white blouse.

© Instagram North enjoys a date with her mom Kim

Adding her own edgy twist, North completed the look with cargo pants, a gold cross necklace, and a collection of bold accessories that showed off her budding sense of style.

One particularly sweet snap in the Instagram carousel captured North playfully mimicking Tyler, The Creator’s expression from her T-shirt as she posed for a mirror selfie with her mom. Another showed her flashing a peace sign at the dinner table, while Kim, ever the doting mom, turned the camera on herself to blow a kiss.

© Instagram North is Kim's eldest child

While it’s unclear if the pair were joined by anyone else for the evening, the photos radiated warmth and showcased the special bond they share. Kim’s sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, were quick to like the post, showing their love and support for their fashionable niece.

This latest outing came just a day after another heartwarming moment between Kim and North stole the spotlight.

© Instagram Kim and North dined at Nobu

On Saturday night, after attending Saint West’s basketball game, the pair headed out to grab cookies, marking a milestone moment as North officially matched her mom’s height.

In a candid back-to-back photo, Kim and North revealed that the 11-year-old is now just as tall as her famous mom, who stands at 5-foot-2. For the casual outing, Kim opted for sneakers instead of her usual sky-high heels, pairing them with a long black coat and her signature oversized sunglasses.

North, staying true to her bold style, wore bright pink sweatpants and a black jacket, adding a fun pop of color to the family outing.

Kim and North twin in furs

Kim, who also shares sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, and daughter Chicago, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West, has always emphasized the importance of creating meaningful moments with her kids.

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, finalized their divorce in November 2022 after years of being one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples.