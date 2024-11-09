Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas' son Dylan steals the show in must-see photo from Catherine Zeta-Jones
Subscribe
Michael Douglas' son Dylan steals the show in must-see photo from Catherine Zeta-Jones
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre © Jon Kopaloff

Michael Douglas' son Dylan steals the show in must-see photo from Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Chicago actress was feeling wistful

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
10 minutes ago
Share this:

Catherine Zeta-Jones' two kids, Dylan and Carys, are all grown up. But that doesn't stop the proud mama from feeling nostalgic about when they were both little, as she shared a snap of her eldest when he was only a baby.

Catherine shared a baby photo of Dylan© @catherinezetajones Instagram
Catherine shared a baby photo of Dylan

The Chicago actress took to Instagram to share an adorable behind-the-scenes photo from the Oscar winning film, where she held Dylan, then only a year old, while she was filming what looked like the "Cell Block Tango."

She shrugged on a dressing gown between takes, keeping on her iconic Velma wig as she held her son behind bars. Dylan seemed unperturbed by the jailhouse setting, as he put his hands in his mouth and looked chirpy in his mother's arms. The baby wore a pair of dungarees and a red top.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and co-star Queen Latifah (Center Right) perform music from Chicago during the 75th Annual Academy Awards© Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones and co-star Queen Latifah (Center Right) perform music from Chicago during the 75th Annual Academy Awards

Catherine captioned the post: "Jail House Rocks! My son Dylan joining me on the set of Chicago. Seems like yesterday. On this day 23 years ago."

Dylan and Carys give their parents a lot of reasons to be proud, and the former certainly followed in his father's footsteps politically as he presented a brand new weekly limited series on SiriusXM.

View post on Instagram
 

The show, titled Young American with Dylan Douglas, focused on topics that might drive young voters to the polls ahead of the election.

His parents showed their support online, with Michael Douglas re-posting his son's first post about the show to his Instagram Stories: "Check out my son [Dylan's] new podcast Young American on @siriusxmprog."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones pens tribute to son Dylan on 24th birthday

Meanwhile, Catherine shared the post to her Stories, adding: "Wow!! So impressed… and proud."

Dylan described the show: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram

"I wanna take you through it," he added. "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

While Dylan may be following his father's interests in politics, his sister Carys has picked up her mom's incredible singing talents. The Brown student brought out a guitar and sang to her followers on social media.

Notably, Catherine won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role as Velma in Chicago, which saw her return to her West End roots as a musical theater actress.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More