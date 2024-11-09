Michael Douglas' son Dylan steals the show in must-see photo from Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones' two kids, Dylan and Carys, are all grown up. But that doesn't stop the proud mama from feeling nostalgic about when they were both little, as she shared a snap of her eldest when he was only a baby.

© @catherinezetajones Instagram Catherine shared a baby photo of Dylan

The Chicago actress took to Instagram to share an adorable behind-the-scenes photo from the Oscar winning film, where she held Dylan, then only a year old, while she was filming what looked like the "Cell Block Tango."

She shrugged on a dressing gown between takes, keeping on her iconic Velma wig as she held her son behind bars. Dylan seemed unperturbed by the jailhouse setting, as he put his hands in his mouth and looked chirpy in his mother's arms. The baby wore a pair of dungarees and a red top.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and co-star Queen Latifah (Center Right) perform music from Chicago during the 75th Annual Academy Awards

Catherine captioned the post: "Jail House Rocks! My son Dylan joining me on the set of Chicago. Seems like yesterday. On this day 23 years ago."

Dylan and Carys give their parents a lot of reasons to be proud, and the former certainly followed in his father's footsteps politically as he presented a brand new weekly limited series on SiriusXM.

The show, titled Young American with Dylan Douglas, focused on topics that might drive young voters to the polls ahead of the election.

His parents showed their support online, with Michael Douglas re-posting his son's first post about the show to his Instagram Stories: "Check out my son [Dylan's] new podcast Young American on @siriusxmprog."

Meanwhile, Catherine shared the post to her Stories, adding: "Wow!! So impressed… and proud."

Dylan described the show: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

© Instagram Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram

"I wanna take you through it," he added. "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

While Dylan may be following his father's interests in politics, his sister Carys has picked up her mom's incredible singing talents. The Brown student brought out a guitar and sang to her followers on social media.

Notably, Catherine won the Oscar for supporting actress for her role as Velma in Chicago, which saw her return to her West End roots as a musical theater actress.