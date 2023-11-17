Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet life update with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been hailed as "stellar couple goals" following their latest life update. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Catherine gave fans a glimpse of their day out on the golf green, as they headed home from the course.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas head home from date day at the golf course

Looking seriously chic in a black beret and glitter-adorned sunglasses, Catherine posted a video from their drive home. Turning to the camera, she asked, "How did I play hunny?" before panning onto Michael, who had the sweetest response. "Oh my goodness, I've never seen anything like it," he gushed. "I really haven't."

Captioning the adorable video, Catherine penned: "When bad hats happen to good people. the actors strike is over, so less golf shots… promise… kinda. With hubby, @michaelkirkdouglas."

© Instagram Catherine and Michael are keen golfers

Following her post, Catherine was immediately inundated with messages from fans. "You and Michael are the loveliest golfing duo, Catherine: I'm so happy to see you two enjoying each other's company (and that those golf lessons to improve your game truly paid off!)" wrote one.

"Couple goals," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Great couple, that's love."

Michael and Catherine – who tied the knot in 2000 – often hit the fairway for some quality time together. In 2023, Michael told The Guardian that he and his wife "are competitive," when it comes to golf, and that they even have forfeits in place.

During a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Catherine admitted that she makes Michael "take his pants off" if he doesn't hit the ball far enough, which had the crowd laughing.

© Getty Michael has admitted that he and Catherine get competitive

"There have been times when we're playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive," Michael clarified to The Guardian last year. "But only when I play with my wife."

Back in July, the duo seized the opportunity to embark on a quick vacation, and headed to Ireland for a game at Adare Manor, a massive 804 acre estate. Once the former seat of the Earl of Dunraven and Mount-Earl, it's now a five-star resort and luxury golf hotel.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Catherine and Michael first met in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000

Catherine, 54, has also spoken about their shared love of golf. During a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, the actress opened up about her relationship with Michael, telling the publication, "We still spend a hell of a lot of time together!"

"We'll walk around a golf course together for four hours at a time," she continued. "We have a lot of serious similarities too. We were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that's just maths.'"