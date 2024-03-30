Michael Douglas, 79, has fans rallying around him as he marks poignant day

Michael Douglas, the acclaimed actor with a career spanning decades, took to Instagram to commemorate a significant milestone: the 40th anniversary of the classic film Romancing the Stone.

At 79, Michael shared a nostalgic clip from the movie, engaging his followers in a moment of reflection. "40 years ago! Great memories!" he captioned, igniting a wave of fan admiration and shared memories in the comments.

One fan exclaimed: "Loved that movie! I was obsessed and watched it all the time." Another added: "Loved this movie. You nailed the role, so many good memories watching you in films when I was growing up. Epic Legend!"

This celebratory post arrives as Michael undergoes a remarkable transformation for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ limited series titled Franklin.

The series, set to explore the multifaceted life of one of America's founding fathers, showcases Douglas in a strikingly accurate representation of Franklin, complete with the iconic powdered wig and period attire.

© Instagram Michael Douglas as Franklin

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael's wife, along with fans and family, expressed excitement over this transformation.

Catherine shared her anticipation with a heartfelt "Can't wait!" on social media, highlighting the buzz surrounding the upcoming project.

Franklin's first trailer starring Michael Douglas

Franklin delves into the dramatic and influential exploits of Benjamin Franklin, particularly during his mission to France in December 1776.

Portrayed by Douglas, Franklin's journey is one of intrigue, diplomacy, and the passionate pursuit of American Independence.

Adapted from Stacy Schiff's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, the series promises to offer an intimate look at Franklin's pivotal role in securing French support for the Revolutionary War.

Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin

Filmed in the historic city of Versailles, France, the production's setting adds a rich authenticity to the narrative.

A teaser for Apple TV+'s upcoming slate features Douglas fully immersed in his role, hinting at the series' depth and the complex character he embodies.

A key scene with Edward Bancroft, played by Daniel Mays, poignantly asks, "Do we have an alliance?" to which Franklin, with Douglas' seasoned gravitas, firmly responds, "We have a battle."

© Dave Benett Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The ensemble cast includes talents such as Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, and Theodore Pellerin as the Marquis de Lafayette, among others.

Franklin is poised to captivate audiences with its exploration of history, diplomacy, and the relentless fight for independence, underscored by Douglas' compelling portrayal of an iconic figure.

