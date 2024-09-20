Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan made a remarkable revelation during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe program this week, revealing how his school went into lockdown during the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

"The last 20 years have been fundamental to this country," the 24-year-old, who is now hosting his own political podcast, told host Willie Geist and co-anchors Reverend Al Sharpton and Elise Jordan.

Getting emotional, Dylan continued: "I remember Sandy Hook, I went to school in Westchester County, just 20 minutes from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and I remember we were on lockdown that day and ever since then we have had school shooting drills many times a year."

Dylan Douglas appears on Morning Joe

In 2012 a 20-year-old gunman shot and killed 26 people inside Sandy Hook elementary school; 20 of the victims were children aged six and seven.

Dylan and his sister Carys were raised in Irvington, Westchester County, by their parents, who chose to buy an eight-acre property after downsizing from their 15,000-square-foot mansion in nearby Bedford.

© Getty Images Dylan with his father Michael Douglas and mom Catherine Zeta-Jones

Dylan, born in 2000, went on to share that Gen Z's lives have been "defined by so much chaos" but that they also have been living through "transformative moments" including the election of President Barack Obama, the campaign of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris 2024 campaign.

Dylan's weekly political series on Sirius XM comes two months before the defining November 2024 election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

© President of Ukraine Michael and Dylan met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska

He has been working behind the scenes in politics since he graduated from Brown University, as well as appearing in several small plays, including a workshop Seagull. Variations.

The podcast, however, will see Dylan "focus on topics that will be driving young voters to the polls in this year’s election, including some of the defining issues of his generation, such as reproductive rights, climate change, gun control, and much more".

He will also speak "with politicians and activists to exchange ideas on how Gen Z and politicians can work together to address issues and reach goals that are important to young Americans".