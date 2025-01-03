Sarah Michelle Gellar's fresh faced new photos have fans saying the same thing

Sarah Michelle Gellar has left her fans in awe after sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon, now 47, looks as radiant as ever, prompting followers to marvel at her seemingly ageless beauty.

Wearing a strapless bubblegum pink maxi dress, Sarah exuded effortless elegance in the photos, accessorizing with minimal jewelry and keeping her look fresh and natural.

Her signature blonde locks cascaded softly around her shoulders, while her light makeup enhanced her already glowing complexion.

The first image in her post was a heartwarming selfie with her husband of over 20 years, Freddie Prinze Jr., with a beautiful beach backdrop that added a touch of magic to the moment.

Freddie, 47, looked equally relaxed and dashing in a casual white T-shirt, flip-flops, and loose dark red pants, perfectly complementing Sarah’s chic attire.

The second photo captured the couple standing close, with Freddie lovingly placing his arm around Sarah as she went barefoot, embodying the laid-back charm of their beachside retreat.

But it was Sarah’s solo moments that truly stole the show. In one sultry snap, she sported a playful black-and-gold headband emblazoned with "Happy New Year," radiating confidence and fun. Another image showcased her full outfit, revealing the graceful silhouette of her tube dress as she posed for a solo shot.

Captioning the post, Sarah wrote, "The most magical end of 24 and the greatest way to enter 25 #happynewyear." The sentiment resonated with her 4.2 million followers, who flooded the comments with praise not only for the couple’s timeless love but also for Sarah’s undeniable glow.

One fan couldn’t help but gush: "I thought I knew what y'all did last summer, but it looks like I missed the part where you stepped into a time machine! Happiness looks great on y'all!"

The cheeky comment referenced the couple’s iconic roles in the 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, which marked the beginning of their decades-long love story.

"You look 25," quipped podcast host Amanda Hirsch, echoing the thoughts of many. Another follower marveled, "How do you not age!!" while someone else exclaimed, "Umm, excuse me, ma'am… but you don't even age!! Beautiful!!"

The compliments kept pouring in, with one admirer writing: "You are gorgeous!!! You guys are so adorable and both aging like fine wine!" Sarah’s fans were quick to celebrate not just her beauty but also the enduring romance between her and Freddie, which has made them one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

Thankfully, Sarah hasn’t kept her skincare secrets entirely under wraps. In a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the Cruel Intentions actress shared the tips and habits that have kept her looking ageless over the years. "From an early age, I've understood you have to take care of your skin," she revealed, crediting her mother for instilling those values in her.

She explained her commitment to a solid skincare routine, saying: "Don’t go to sleep with makeup on, cleanse, and moisturize before bed." For Sarah, skincare is more than a ritual; it’s a lifestyle. "The second I get home, I wash my face," she said. "First with a wipe to take off makeup, then a cleanser."

When she’s on set, Sarah ensures her skin stays fresh by washing her face during lunch breaks. "I’ll leave my eye makeup on and let my face breathe," she shared. "And when I get my makeup redone, it looks fresher."

Beyond cleansing, Sarah also relies on daily sunscreen, plenty of hydration, and at-home face masks to maintain her youthful glow. "I drink a ton of water," she added, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated.

Fans clearly agree that her efforts have paid off, with many in the comments celebrating her timeless beauty and poise. As one follower aptly put it, "Sarah, you are proof that beauty truly starts from within."

The pictures also offered a sweet glimpse into Sarah and Freddie’s enduring love story. The couple first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer and tied the knot in 2002. Over two decades later, they remain as smitten as ever, often sharing snippets of their family life with their two children, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 11.