Seal marks end of era in bittersweet moment during time away from children

Seal has been on the road for the past few months, and is now gearing up to mark an end of what has been, a joyful time in his career.

The Kiss from a Rose hitmaker has been in Europe on his World Tour, and on Tuesday September 19, he will be doing his last show of the tour in Paris, France.

Ahead of his last day on tour, the dad-of-four - who shares his children with ex-wife Heidi Klum - took to Instagram to share a photo of the stage, and wrote: "Soundcheck for last show of the 2023 European tour."

While the Crazy singer is no doubt feeling mixed emotions about the end of his tour, he will be looking forward to heading back to the United States, where his four children are all based.

Seal is a doting father to four children - who split their time between his home and their mom's. The artist and Heidi share Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Seal is on the road and gearing up for his last show of his World Tour

While both Seal and Heidi prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, their oldest, Leni, is making a name for herself in the fashion industry as an aspiring model, alongside her studies.

Leni currently lives in New York City, relocating there from Los Angeles last year to begin her studies at Parsons School of Design.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

While Heidi and Seal both miss their oldest child very much, they are incredibly proud of her. Seal recently got to reunite with Leni at the beginning of September, during the start of the US Open.

The doting dad shared a lovely photo of the pair of them hanging out in SoHo, and wrote: "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person."

© Getty Images Seal has been on tour for the past few months

Seal previously opened up about co-parenting with Heidi during an interview with Us Weekly. He said: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

© Getty Images The award-winning singer shares his four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

The singer made a brief reference to his ex-wife as he praised his oldest daughter and her personality while speaking with E! News, saying: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings."

On him and Heidi's parenting skills, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

