Renée Zellweger disguises engagement ring finger in unique way during dazzling red carpet appearance

Despite Renée Zellweger's stunning sage-green gown, all eyes were on the actress's engagement finger during the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy screening in New York following her budding romance with Ant Anstead.

The two-time Academy Award winner oozed Old-Hollywood glamor in a silky sage-green dress that was cut elegantly on the ankle. The garment featured a structured off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with a bow-esque accent on the bodice. The look was cinched at the waist by a stylish belted design.

Bridget Jones 4: Mad About The Boy Renee Zellweger is back for the fourth Bridget movie

The glossy number was teamed with a pair of matching pointed-toe kitten heels while Renée left her décolletage bare for a touch of chic minimalism.

© Getty Images The actress stunned in a sage-green number

The 55-year-old's luscious blonde locks were swept back into an undone, low bun and she opted for her signature side fringe. Renée's makeup was left natural with a radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush, a smokey eye, and a nude-stained lip.

Renée donned a chunky gold ring on her right hand, while her engagement finger was covered with a nude band-aid. The star also wore two bandages on the same finger during the hit movie's London premiere last month.

© Getty Images Renée covered her engagement fingers

The disguise sparked a slew of engagement rumours around the Bridget Jones star's relationship with television presenter Ant Anstead. The couple first met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021 following Ant's divorce from Christina Haack.

Renée's beau has been busy being the star's personal cheerleader as she undergoes the movie's press tour. The father-of-three shared a snap on Instagram that depicted him attending the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere in London. Ant donned a suave grey three-piece suit as he posed alongside his two eldest children, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, on the pink carpet.

The British star captioned the post: "Midweek movie night with the kiddos….The Movie was absolutely utterly brilliant and the lead actress was mesmerising and smoking HOT (I have a mega crush on her!) I've let the missus know she's my hall pass…"

© Getty Images Renée Zellweger posed during a photocall following the Australian premiere

In an interview with British Vogue, Renée opened up about her living situation with her partner. "I live in Southern California, near San Diego," she shared. "Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."

© Getty Images The star stunned in YSL

This isn't the first time Renée has rocked an off-the shoulder number while promoting her new film. The star looked sensational in a blue-and-white number that featured a scooped neckline and was adorned with a paisley pattern.

Renée has also been a fan of sultry lace ensembles as she stole the show during the Paris premiere in a floor-length gown courtesy of Saint Laurent. The one-shoulder, asymmetric garment featured a stylish scalloped neckline. The dress was adorned all over with black lace embroidery and accented with floral detailing.