Kylie Jenner treats pink-obsessed daughter to ride in Barbie Jeep - see adorable snap Stormi, three, was pictured enjoying her mom's classic car

Kylie Jenner has revealed her daughter Stormi is a little girl obsessed with Barbie pink, as the three-year-old was spotted enjoying her mom's classic Jeep.

The custom Rolls Royce is every little girl's fantasy, covered in neon pink leather and with a constellation roof, and it looked like Stormi was enjoying every moment of it as she stood on the backseat touching the roof.

The reality star took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of her daughter wearing bright pink herself, including a sparkly tutu, reaching up to play with the controls.

The car was a 2019 purchase although Kylie didn't show it off to fans until 2020, revealing it was engraved with the words "Stormi's mom."

Her snap of Stormi inside the jeep comes after the pair were joined by Travis Scott for a romantic family Valentine's weekend. The three were pictured in Santa Barbara for the weekend, with Travis and Kylie both wrapping up warm against the February chill.

Kylie shared with fans that they were taking their "baby to her favorite place," and in pictures published by the Daily Mail, they were seen on the boardwalk.

Kylie wore a large black bomber jacket, paired with baggy jeans and a bodysuit, while rapper Travis kept it casual in an all-black outfit. The doting dad kept a close eye on his daughter as they walked along the boardwalk, with Travis holding her sneakers as Stormi enjoyed the cool sand.

Stormi was pictured playing with the car's controls

Their trip comes a week after Stormi's third birthday, which Kylie celebrated with a big family party at their home. Kylie shared photos on Instagram from the event, revealing she had hired an inflatable slide featuring Stormi's head at the top of it - a hit with all the Kardashian kids.

She also transformed the inside of her home to look like a princess castle, complete with balloons, a craft area, and a tasty looking buffet filled with sweet treats. There was also an ice cream stand and food vendors in the garden.

Kylie showing off her car back in 2020

Kylie posted a heartfelt tribute, admitting that she was finding it hard to accept that her baby was growing up so quickly. She wrote: "Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because I can't stop the time. It's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty.

"Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do.

"Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

