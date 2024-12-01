Nicole Kidman takes time out to reflect following difficult year in family in new photo

Nicole Kidman has learnt a lot about resilience and strength this year, in what has been a difficult year for the award-winning actress.

While she's experienced many highs, such as receiving the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award and scooping up yet more awards, most recently for her upcoming film, Babygirl, she's also been grieving the loss of her beloved mother, Janelle.

The actress sadly lost her mom in September, who passed away while Nicole was at the Venice Film Festival.

She has since returned to work, but over Thanksgiving, she shared a telling photo of herself reflecting on the past year.

In the picture, Nicole was seen admiring the stunning view from her balcony as she enjoyed a morning coffee.

The photo saw her taking in a deep breath with her eyes closed, as if taking a moment out for herself. In the caption, she simply wrote: "Feeling thankful," alongside a yellow love heart emoji.

Nicole definitely has a lot to be thankful for, as her family have been by her side during the difficult few months.

The star is married to country music star Keith Urban, and the couple share teenage daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

It's been a joyful time for Nicole and Keith as parents too, as they've watched Sunday step out into the spotlight.

The teenager walked the Miu Miu runway show during Paris Fashion Week and coincided this with opening a public Instagram account.

Nicole was incredibly close to her mom

Doting dad Keith opened up about his daughter's catwalk moment during a chat with People shortly after the fashion show. He said: "Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that."

He added: "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

The award-winning country star went on to say that he was keen for Sunday to keep a level head when it came to the new opportunities she has been given.

"It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period," he said. "It's about trying to keep a balance. "It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."

Following her modeling debut, Sunday admitted she was "really stressed" in the run-up to her walk but she couldn't turn down the opportunity.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting," she told Vogue, adding: "And now the day is finally here!"