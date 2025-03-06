Rumer Willis bares all in mom Demi Moore's Striptease bikini

In 1996 at the age 36 Demi Moore wowed film fans when she starred in the black comedy Striptease which followed FBI secretary-turned-stripper.

In one iconic scene Demi wore a fabulous gold bikini and now, almost 30 years later, Demi's daughter Rumer Willis has slipped into the same bikini.

Rumer, who was only seven when her mom appeared in the film, is now also 36 and rocked the bikini for a new photoshoot, pairing it with a pair of black stilettos and black sunglasses.

She went bare-faced for the shoot, wearing her blonde hair loose and in a side part, and she was joined by a surprise guest as her two-year-old daughter Louella also took part in the shoot.

© BACKGRID Rumer Willis is seen sporting the famous gold two piece Demi Moore wore in the 1996 film Striptease

The bikini is going up for auction on April 5 at Studio Auctions with bidding starting at $5,000.

Rumer starred alongside her mom in the film; Demi played Erin Grant who loses custody of her seven-year-old daughter Angela (Rumer) to her ex-husband Darrell. To obtain the $15,000 needed to afford an appeal Erin becomes a stripper.

Demi in the 1996 film Striptease

In 2024 Demi spoke about the scene that saw her go topless, sharing that "one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I loved my body.

"The reality is, so much of it was me calling in certain projects that would give me an opportunity to help me overcome insecurities about my body," she told Variety.

"There was an interesting kind of judgment placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could," she added of the film, revealing that she had always been interested in "things that provoke meaningful thought".

© Getty Tallulah, Rumer, Demi and Scout Willis attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Demi was a frontrunner throughout the 2025 Oscars season for her work in the body horror film The Substance, but didn't take home the Oscar in the end as it went to Mikey Madison for Anora.

Her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah celebrated her nonetheless, joining her for commiseration drinks at the Vanity Fair party and Rumer wrote a moving tribute, calling her "my forever winner".

Trailer for The Substance

© Instagram Rumer with daughter Louetta on a trip to Fiji

Rumer welcomed her daughter in 2023 with her ex-boyfriend Derek Thomas. However in recent weeks Rumer shared that she would be making a major move leaving LA after 14 years.

"After nearly 14 years, I'm finally saying goodbye to my house in LA," she wrote in the caption.

"I've been ready for a new adventure and a new place for years, but for reasons only the universe knows, this house wasn't ready to be done with me. Twice, I packed it up with full intention to leave, and twice, I found myself staying."

"And now, it feels like the house is finally ready to let me go," she continued. "So, with the deepest love and gratitude, Lou and I say goodbye to Casablanca and LA and set off for a new adventure."