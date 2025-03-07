Sydney woman makes unexpected discovery inside the home she bought from Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman owns a slew of stunning homes around the world, including a 20-room Nashville abode and a mansion nestled in country New South Wales.

Yet it was her previous Sydney home from 2013 that had fans talking after a local woman made an unexpected discovery from when the Babygirl actress lived there.

"Nicole and I go way back," she wrote in the video, alongside a clip of her wrapped up in a large beige blanket.

She then zoomed in on the blanket's tag, which clearly read "Kidman".

She shared that her family bought the house from Nicole in 2013 and the star left several items behind in the move.

"Sometimes I forget we bought Nicole Kidman's old beach house and now just own some of her things," she added.

The blonde revealed that her family had since sold the house, but took most of the items when they left.

Nicole bought the Rosedale land in 2004 for $2.5 million, as per the Daily Mail.

Now, her home base is in Nashville, in a $3.4 million mansion that she shares with her husband, Keith Urban; the 20-room home serves as a getaway from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

"Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that," she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

Their house features a tennis court, a swimming pool, as well as seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The pair splashed out on a $7 million abode in 2008 in Beverly Hills, their home-away-from-home when they stay in Los Angeles.

They also own two apartments in New York worth a reported $17 million combined, as well as a $6.5 million Australian home located in country New South Wales, and a $6 million penthouse in Sydney that features stunning views of Sydney Harbour.

Nicole and Keith's Beverly Hills home was recently broken into on Valentine's Day, following a string of robberies in the area.

According to TMZ, the intruder entered the building by smashing a glass window and ran off after one of their staff returned to the house. Thankfully, the mother of four was away in Las Vegas, visiting Keith amid his HIGH residency in the city.

Marvel star Simu Liu also fell victim to a break-in over the holiday season, although thankfully the house was under renovation and no valuables were taken.

Similarly, celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jesse J and Tyler Perry had their homes burglarized recently. A slew of sports star's homes were also hit, prompting the FBI to issue a warning to sports leagues to protect their houses following nine separate incidents.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and his NFL teammate Patrick Mahomes had their houses broken into in October, forcing them to return from their away game to assess the damage.