Bella Kidman Cruise shows off tattooed body and hair transformation in rare photo

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella tends to keep to herself, despite being related to two of the biggest stars in the world.

But the 31-year-old took to Instagram on a rare occasion as she revealed she was in Florida at the Imagine Museum, where some of her art was being displayed. The artist posed in front of the abstract painting with green and yellow patterns on it to show how proud she was of her work.

Bella arguably looked different to previous public appearances, as her hair looked much longer with sunbleached highlights, and she'd picked up a tan while in the sunny state. A number of her tattoos were peeking out as she smiled at the camera.

The artist lives in London with her husband Max Parker, where they reportedly live a low-key life in the Borough of Croydon. Although her visit to the states no doubt means she'll stop in to visit her brother Connor, who is believed to live in Florida.

Bella got into art when she was very young, according to her website. According to her self-titled site, she has "been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time, she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life.

"However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game-changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."

It's known that Bella and Connor remain close to their father, having joined the Church of Scientology. For many years, the siblings were believed to have a strained relationship with their mother Nicole, who has outwardly expressed how much she loves her kids.

"I have to protect those relationships," she told Australian magazine Who. "I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here," she added of their relationship.