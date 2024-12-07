Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Kidman Cruise shows off tattooed body and hair transformation in rare photo
Bella Kidman Cruise smiling at a press event© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's artist daughter looked proud of her work

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
1 hour ago
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella tends to keep to herself, despite being related to two of the biggest stars in the world. 

But the 31-year-old took to Instagram on a rare occasion as she revealed she was in Florida at the Imagine Museum, where some of her art was being displayed. The artist posed in front of the abstract painting with green and yellow patterns on it to show how proud she was of her work. 

Bella Kidman Cruise shared a photo of herself© @bellakidmancruise Instagram
Bella Kidman Cruise shared a photo of herself

Bella arguably looked different to previous public appearances, as her hair looked much longer with sunbleached highlights, and she'd picked up a tan while in the sunny state. A number of her tattoos were peeking out as she smiled at the camera.

The artist lives in London with her husband Max Parker, where they reportedly live a low-key life in the Borough of Croydon. Although her visit to the states no doubt means she'll stop in to visit her brother Connor, who is believed to live in Florida.

Bella Kidman Cruise in a mirror selfie shared on Instagram© Instagram
Bella now resides in London with her husband Max where she is an artist

Bella got into art when she was very young, according to her website. According to her self-titled site, she has "been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time, she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life.

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Tom remains close with Bella and Connor

"However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game-changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."

Tom Cruise (R) and his son Connor Cruise (L) attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on May 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Tom with his son Connor

It's known that Bella and Connor remain close to their father, having joined the Church of Scientology. For many years, the siblings were believed to have a strained relationship with their mother Nicole, who has outwardly expressed how much she loves her kids.

Tom Cruise poses with Bella and Connor© Instagram
Tom Cruise poses with Bella and Connor

"I have to protect those relationships," she told Australian magazine Who. "I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.

Nicole Kidman with her children Bella and Connor Cruise in 2004© Matthew Simmons
Nicole Kidman with her children Bella and Connor Cruise in 2004

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them.

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here," she added of their relationship.

