Rod Stewart's youngest son Aidan towers over famous father in birthday photos

Rod Stewart enjoyed some seriously lavish birthday celebrations in St Barts over the past week as the rock and roll singer marked his milestone 80th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer's model son, Alastair Stewart, shared insights into the family celebrations with several gorgeous photos as most of Rod's large brood joined in the fun. Alastair shared photos of the entire family on a large boat, one in which they struck serious poses with the second allowing them to show their sillier sides.

Other photos included Alastair with family members at a bar on the boat, before the family headed to explore the island's nightlife.

The final snap saw the gathering outside an establishment and with Rod's youngest son, Aidan, standing on a platform behind his dad, he towered over the rock and roll star.

Rod looked suitably stylish for his birthday outing, wearing a white shirt with a pair of black trousers and trainers, while wife Penny Lancaster was equally as glam. The former model looked phenomenal in a slinky floral dress that featured a daring thigh-high slit.

Captioning the family photos, Alastair said: "An unforgettable time, love you all," to which his mum, Penny, responded: "Best night out."

Alongside sons Alastair and Aidan, whom he shares with Penny, Rod is also a father to Sarah Streeter, Kimberly Stewart, Sean Stewart, Ruby Stewart, Renee Stewart and Liam Stewart. Sadly, Sarah and Kimberley missed the birthday celebrations.

Rod and then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey gave Sarah up for adoption following her birth due to their young age, and Sarah didn't discover her father's fame until she was 18.

The pair reconciled in 2013 and have since gone on to form a strong bond. Speaking to MailOnline in 2018, Sarah said their relationship had "evolved" a lot, and the pair refer to one another as 'dad' and 'daughter'.

"It's taken its time because he's not just my dad, is he? He's a big star", said Sarah. "So of course, that makes it difficult, especially when, like me, you lack confidence."

Reflecting on his blended family, Rod told PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."