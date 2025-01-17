Katie Holmes is glowing as she expresses joy in latest update: 'I love you'

Katie Holmes was positively glowing in her latest Instagram post, radiating gratitude and joy as she celebrated the final days of her Broadway run in Our Town.

In the touching photo, Katie rests her head against her co-star Jim Parsons, both of them smiling softly for the camera.

Katie captioned the post with heartfelt words: "The final days of @ourtownbroadway are upon us. I am so grateful for these beautiful souls that continue to bring Thornton’s words to life. I love you @therealjimparsons."

Dressed casually yet effortlessly chic in a denim jacket, Katie’s warmth and sincerity shone through. Her co-star Jim, sporting a black hat, wrapped a protective arm around her, embodying the camaraderie and connection they’ve shared during their time on stage.

Katie’s fans were quick to comment on her post, praising her authenticity and the beautiful friendships she has nurtured throughout her career.

© Instagram Katie cuddles co star Jim Parsons

This isn’t the first time Katie has publicly expressed her love and admiration for those close to her. Just last month, she shared a nostalgic black-and-white photo of herself with Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson, writing, "I love you very much @kevwilliamson. Thank you for continuing to be such a light in my life and thank you for coming to see @ourtownbroadway."

The heartfelt tribute brought back waves of nostalgia for fans of the beloved series, which ran from 1998 to 2003 and launched Katie to stardom as Joey Potter.

Reflecting on her time on Dawson’s Creek, Katie has often credited Kevin with helping her navigate the emotions of growing up on screen.

© Instagram Katie Holmes thanked the Dawson's Creek creator for his support

"As a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman," she once explained. "Kevin had this way of putting words to those feelings. Playing Joey Potter was such a profound experience for me, and it helped me understand so much about myself."

Although life has taken the cast in different directions, Katie has remained close with her Dawson’s Creek family, including Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and James Van Der Beek. However, she recently admitted she struggles to keep up with the cast’s WhatsApp group.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx dated previously

"All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp," she confessed. "But you know what? I’m really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it’s a little too much. Everyone’s grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there."

Katie’s time on Broadway has been a transformative experience. The revival of Our Town has been met with glowing reviews, with Katie’s performance being described as both heartfelt and deeply moving.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

For Katie, the play’s themes of connection and gratitude have resonated on a personal level. Through it all, she’s been supported by her loved ones, including her daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex Tom Cruise, who made a special trip to see her perform during the holidays.

Suri, now 18 and attending college in Pittsburgh, surprised Katie by serenading her backstage at the Barrymore Theatre for her birthday. Leading the cast and crew in a lively rendition of "Happy Birthday," Suri even held up a playful vintage headshot of Robert Redford with the words "Happy B-day Katie!" written across it.