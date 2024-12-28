Katie Holmes celebrates a 'light in my life' with heartwarming photo: 'I love you very much'

Katie Holmes paid tribute to someone very special in her life on Friday when she posted an emotional snapshot to social media.

The Alone Together star uploaded a black-and-white image of herself cozying up to Kevin Williamson.

She shared kind words for the Dawson's Creek creator writing: "I love you very much @kevwilliamson. Thank you for continuing to be such a light in my life and thank you for coming to see @ourtownbroadway."

Katie starred in the show as Joey Potter from 1998 to 2003.

Despite their busy lives, the cast and crew including Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams, have kept in touch.

However, Katie recently confessed she hadn't kept up with the Dawson's Creek WhatsApp group.

"All of us text every now and then, but I wasn't aware of the WhatsApp," she told The Times. "But you know what? I'm really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it's a little too much."

She added: "Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there."

Katie previously spoke to Glamour about how the show helped her navigate her teenage years.

"I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman," she explained to the outlet. "And I felt like [showrunner Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings.

"For me, playing that role, I was like, 'Oh, that's what that means. Oh, I get that.' I loved doing it. It was a really fun, profound experience."

Katie has been enjoying a successful run on Broadway in recent months with the revival of Our Town.

Katie's daughter is all grown up

She's been supported by her loved ones who have come to watch the show.

This includes her daughter Suri, who lives away from New York at college in Pittsburgh.

The 18-year-old returned for the holidays and spent quality time with her famous mom and added a surprise for her birthday.

Suri serenaded her mom backstage at the Barrymore Theatre. She led the cast and crew in singing “Happy Birthday” while holding a playful vintage headshot of Robert Redford emblazoned with "Happy B-day Katie!"

Katie shared the sweet moment with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture.

Suri's musical talents are no secret to fans of the Dawson’s Creek alum. She has previously lent her voice to her mother's films, including a cover of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's Blue Moon for Katie’s 2022 directorial project Alone Together, and another song for 2023’s Rare Objects.