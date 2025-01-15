Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai, 17, reveals which designer she is wearing to the inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025 and his granddaughter Kai, 17, has now revealed that she will be dressed by Sherri Hill.

Kai shared the news on her YouTube channel, admitting she is not "prepared" for the moment which in 2021 saw Kamala Harris' step-daughter Ella become a style icon.

"I'm not prepared," she told viewers. "I wait [until the last] minute for certain stuff and this is one of the things I have waited last minute for, but I need business attire stuff but luckily we have a sponsor Sherri Hill and I am really looking forward to that."

© AFP via Getty Images Kai speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention

Sherri is known for dressing to "enhance and fit the female form with fashion-forward styling and wearability," with her dresses often featuring sheer corsetry, embellishments and bold silhouettes.

Kendall Jenner walked her first runway in Sherri's 2011 show; held during New York Fashion Week at Trump Tower, the catwalk was Kendall's first, and she wore three different looks.

© WireImage Kendall walks the runway at Evening By Sherri Hill Spring 2012 Collection

Sherri has also worked with the Miss USA, Miss Universe and Miss America organizations, and the likes of Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll's wife, and Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner have worn her clothes.

© WireImage Bunnie Xo attends the 2023 CMA Awards in Sherri Hill

© Billboard via Getty Images Gracie Hunt at a Super Bowl party in Sherri Hill

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, and Kai went on to reveal that she is nervous about the moment.

She was only nine when he was first inaugurated in 2017.

"I don't normally get nervous for certain things, but the inauguration...I'm not nervous, I'm just like, excited," she told her audience. "I have the butterflies in my stomach; like, I'm looking forward to it."

© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS Kai speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Pergolizzi; the pair were married from 2005 until 2018. They share kids Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe﻿.

She shot to media fame when she made a star appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention, sharing with the crowd what her grandfather was like with her at home.

Kai with her grandfather Donald Trump

Kai launched her YouTube channel in November, weeks before Donald won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm really happy he won, obviously," she shared in Tuesday's video. "For America and I think for our family, I think it's just so important that he won."

She continued: "I think these next four years are going to be the best four years America has had in a very long time."