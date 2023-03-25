Helen Skelton is an angelic dream in fitted white jumpsuit and matching heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Skelton is becoming a fashion icon in her own right, constantly giving us wardrobe envy with her stylish outfits, and her latest look is no exception.

The star looked phenomenal on Saturday in a white button-up denim jumpsuit which featured a fitted design and turned-up trousers. Helen teamed the one-piece with a longline camel coat and a pair of white pointed-toe heeled boots to complete the look. Doesn't she look amazing?

Helen showcased the angelic white look as she presented Super League Live on Channel 4, alongside Australian comedian Adam Hills.

Helen teamed the denim one-piece with a pair of white heeled boots and a camel coat

The Strictly Come Dancing star completed the chic oufit with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of matching hoops, as she styled her blonde locks in voluminous waves.

The presenter took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself and her co-host Adam, as the pair posed on the rugby field with microphones in hand.

If you love Helen's denim look you're in luck, as we've found an almost identical lookalike from John Lewis. The belted style is so flattering on the figure, and we think it's the ultimate investment for any spring wardrobe.

Anessa Paige denim jumpsuit, £290, Reiss

Tempted by the denim staple? We recommend teaming the versatile one-piece with a pair of white sneakers and a denim jacket for an effortless daywear style, or elevate the look with a pair of strappy heels for a glam evening look.

The mother-of-three has been delighting fans recently with an array of stunning looks. Most recently, Helen showed off her amazing waistline in the prettiest matching set, which came after the 39-year-old rocked the cowgirl look in a pair of brown cowgirl boots.

We're excited to see what Helen wears next!

