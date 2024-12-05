Nicole Kidman receives news that leaves her 'speechless' after very rare appearance with daughter Faith

Nicole Kidman is celebrating all the wins as they keep on coming. The renowned actress has another honor to her name, and it couldn't have come at a more special time.

The 57-year-old star attended The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment 2024 event in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, December 4, flanked by a very special guest.

Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Nicole and husband Keith Urban's 13-year-old daughter, was by her mom's side, a rare public appearance for the teen, who is just starting to emerge in the spotlight.

Her older sister Sunday Rose, 16, has become a fixture of the carpet with her mom, joining her at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, and then walking for Miu Miu just a few months later.

Faith, meanwhile, made her red carpet debut in April with her sister, parents, her aunt and her cousin at the AFI Life Achievement Honors, where Nicole was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The same day as THR's event, the National Board of Review revealed their 2024 honorees, with Nicole taking home the prize for Best Actress for her acclaimed turn in the erotic thriller Babygirl. The Halina Reijn film was also named one of the year's 10 best films.

The star celebrated the news with a post on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Speechless…Thank you @nbrfilm for this incredible honor. See you all in January! Xx"

The National Board of Review's Awards Gala takes place on January 7 in New York City. Daniel Craig was named Best Actor for his turn in Luca Guadagnino's Queer. Kieran Culkin took home Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, while Elle Fanning rounded out the category with her Best Supporting Actress win for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Wicked was named the year's top film by the board, with director Jon M. Chu taking home Best Director. Other films in the top 10 best include Anora, Conclave, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Gladiator II, Juror No. 2 and Sing Sing, plus all the others with acting wins.

In her conversation with THR, Nicole was asked about balancing her very hectic work schedule with her family life, and she explained that it was all about bringing her loved ones with her.

"I incorporate my family into it," the Moulin Rouge actress shared. "And because I have a musician husband, he's got that slightly nomadic thing as well. So he's not someone that goes, 'No, I have to stay here. I can't move.'"

"My girls, I've always said, 'You are of the world, you're global children.' That's what we do as a family. We travel and we experience things. And that's a great education, too."

She added: "You always feel there's a limited amount of time, and I'm trying to share what I have. The industry, it feels like there's always this clock. I'm also raising my daughters and I have my marriage. I have a lot of girlfriends. I have a very, very tight family."