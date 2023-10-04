Who are Pamela Anderson's famous children? Meet the two sons she shares with Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson is currently back in the limelight after the iconic 'Baywatch' star confessed that she is no longer wearing makeup following the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019.

The 56-year-old has been making headlines for decades, not least following the birth of her two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, who she shares with her ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. When the pair divorced in 1998, they entered into a years-long custody battle for their sons, which was only resolved in 2002 when they were both granted joint custody.

WATCH: See the trailer for Pamela: A Love Story, produced by star's son Brandon

So, if you want to learn more about her two sons, then scroll down and uncover everything we know about Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25.

Brandon Thomas

© Dave Benett/amfAR Brandon is Pamela's oldest son

Brandon was born on June 5, 1996 and has followed his famous parents into the showbusiness world with plenty of career moments under his belt, having worked as an actor, a director and even a fashion mogul.

The 27-year-old made his acting debut back in 2018 when he played Brent in 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'. He had a major role in 2021's 'Cosmic Sin', where he played Braxton Ryle alongside acting legend Bruce Willis. In 2019, he joined the cast of 'The Hills: New Beginnings', where he opened up about his battles with alcohol addiction.

Alongside acting, he launched his own fashion line, Swingers Club, which was inspired by his own love of golf. Speaking about it on his Instagram, he explained: "Golf is a huge part of my life and so is fashion. Up until this point it's been a dream of mine to create a brand that reflects my sense of style combined with a lifestyle I love and enjoy. I can't wait to show you what's coming next!"

He has also stepped behind the camera, as he served as a producer on 'Pamela: A Love Story', a documentary about his famous mom, with the intention of "telling the truth" about her life. The documentary was a hit with audiences and critics alike, and was even nominated for two Emmy awards.

Dylan Jagger

© Steven A Henry Dylan is a successful model

Pamela and Tommy's second son was welcomed on December 29, 1997. Dylan has also entered the world of showbusiness, walking numerous catwalks as a model and even appearing in a band, much like his father.

For his modeling career, Dylan has appeared in campaigns for Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and True Religion after signing with EWG Management.

As for his music, Dylan used to be a part of the Midnight Kids, before he left the group in 2021 citing the band moving in a "different musical direction." However, that wasn't the end of his music career, as later in 2021, he performed 'Are We There Yet?' with Motel 7's Anton Khabbaz.

What has Pamela Anderson said about her children?

© Jeff Kravitz Pamela welcomed her children in 1996 and 1997

Despite a rocky relationship with Tommy, who was jailed in 1998 for spousal abuse, Pamela has shared how happy she was to welcome children with him. Speaking to People in 2015, she shared: "I had beautiful children with him. My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together."

READ: Pamela Anderson's son Brandon shares rare insight into 'truth' behind her tumultuous life

DISCOVER: Pamela Anderson's 10 most iconic fashion moments of all time

Writing in her memoir, Love, Pamela, she opened up more about their relationship, commenting: "Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes. They saved me. I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment."