Inside Tom Cruise's close bond with loyal son Connor who is estranged from mother Nicole Kidman

As Tom Cruise continues to dominate the silver screen, securing his place as one of the most iconic actors of our era, he finds unwavering support from a very special family member—his son, Connor Cruise.

Connor, who Tom adopted with his then-wife Nicole Kidman during the 1990s, is now 29 and renowned for his steadfast loyalty to his father.

The young Cruise has frequently been spotted by Tom's side, especially prominent during last year's promotion of the latest Mission Impossible installment in New York City. Alongside Connor was his sister, Lee Ann, marking a familial show of support for Tom’s cinematic ventures.

Currently residing in Florida, Connor has chosen to stay close to Tom following the high-profile divorce from Nicole in 2001.

© AP Tom is incredibly close to his son Connor

He and his sister, Isabella, aged 31, were both raised within the Church of Scientology—a faith from which Nicole distanced herself post-divorce.

This upbringing appears to have influenced the siblings' current relationship with their mother; they haven’t been publicly seen with Nicole since 2007, suggesting a complex family dynamic.

© AP Connor is often seen out with Tom

Despite the potential rift, Connor leads a relatively discreet life, away from the high-wattage glare of Hollywood.

Residing within a Scientology community in Clearwater, Florida, he immerses himself in hobbies like deep-sea fishing—a passion frequently showcased on his Instagram with proud displays of his catches.

© Instagram Connor Cruise shares rare pic of himself on the golf course with friends

Connor’s upbringing was peppered with travel and outdoor activities, as he reminisced in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE about the frequent fishing trips with his parents.

"My family means everything," Connor said, reflecting his deep-seated values. This close-knit bond is visible as he accompanies his father across the globe for various film promotions, maintaining a solid father-son relationship despite his low-key lifestyle.

Connor's interests aren’t confined to the sea; he is also an avid golfer and a culinary enthusiast.

© Instagram Connor Cruise showed off his latest catch

In 2021, he launched an Instagram account, Connor's Meat Shack, where he shares his barbeque exploits, specializing in everything from wagyu to brisket. Although the account had a hiatus, Connor reassured his followers recently that he is still passionate about cooking, posting an appetizing photo of BBQ ribs.

Despite his understated existence, Connor’s presence alongside Tom at public events, like the Mission Impossible film promotions, underscores the strong bond between them.

At one such event in July 2023, Connor, dressed in casual attire, was seen with his aunt, Lee Ann Mapother. Their appearance highlighted the supportive family backdrop that defines Tom’s life.

Meanwhile, Connor remains connected with his sister, Bella, who lives in London with her husband. He affectionately shares throwback photos of them on Instagram, describing them as "Day One homies."

Nicole Kidman's relationship with Connor Cruise

The narrative of Connor and Bella's relationship with their mother, Nicole, is tinged with complexity.

© Instagram Connor and Bella as youngsters

While Nicole was not present at Connor's 2019 wedding to Silvia Zanchi—a Scientology ceremony—rumors swirled about the alleged restrictions due to Nicole's supposed status as a "suppressive person" within Scientology.

These rumors were fueled by insights from former Scientology insiders, who suggested that the church’s policies might have strained familial ties.

Despite these challenges, Nicole has spoken about her unconditional love for both Connor and Bella, respecting their life choices and their commitment to Scientology. This maternal affection shines through, even if publicly, the family seems fragmented.