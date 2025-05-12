Katie Holmes shares never-before-seen family photo and daughter Suri is her double!

Katie Holmes is notoriously private but on Sunday, the Dawson's Creek star took to Instagram to share a previously-unseen family photo to mark Mother's Day.

The actress is incredibly close with her mom, Kathleen Holmes, and chose a sweet throwback picture of them which had been taken at a restaurant. In the snapshot, Kathleen looked adoringly at a young Katie, who looked identical to her daughter Suri Cruise!

The pair have often been compared due to their striking similarities, from their dark features to their face shape. Katie wrote alongside her tribute to her mom: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mama’s out there. Thank you to my mom for everything. I love you dearly."

© Instagram Katie Holmes proved that Suri Cruise is her double after sharing an unseen family photo from her childhood with mom Kathleen

The actress is the youngest of five siblings and was raised in Ohio. She was supported by her parents to pursue her dreams as an actress, having previously worked as a child model.

Her big break came in 1998 when she landed the role of Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek, alongside other big names including James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

© Nina Westervelt Katie Holmes is very close with her mom

It appears that Katie's daughter Suri is following in her mom's footsteps with a passion for performing too.

While the star is notoriously protective of her daughter's privacy, it's known that Suri studied at LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Katie with her daughter Suri when she was younger

During her time at school, she starred in a number of plays, going by the name Suri Noelle in tribute to her mother, as Noelle is Katie's middle name.

Suri is now studying at Carnegie Mellon University, and is thought to be majoring in a creative subject. Katie's mom has had a big influence on both her and Suri's creativity too.

The mother-daughter duo are not only talented performers, but crafters too. Kathleen teamed up with her famous daughter in June 2024 to help create a quilt as part of Katie's A.P.C. collaboration.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is currently a college student

Of her mother's creativity, Katie previously told InStyle: "My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. [laughs] So she gave it up. But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

She went on to give an insight into Suri's own involvement in crafts, saying: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too. I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party. So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."

During the pandemic, Katie revealed too that she and Suri spent a lot of time sewing together while staying by a lake. Talking to Amazing Magazine, she said: "We were also on a lake, and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock."