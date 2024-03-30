Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's heartfelt messages to rarely-seen family member

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker wished a happy birthday to one of their more rarely-seen family members, the Blink-182 drummer's step daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from his relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Atiana turned 25-years-old on March 29, and welcomed a number of birthday messages from her family. Travis gave an insight into how she would be spending the day, with silver balloons spelling 'ATI 25'. He captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday @atianadelahoya Love you Bopti", alluding to her adorable nickname.

© @travisbarker Instagram Travis nicknamed her 'Bopti'

He shared a second photo of her with friends eating dinner, which he again captioned: "Love you Bopti".

© @travisbarker Instagram Atiana enjoying her 25th birthday

His wife, Kourtney, also shared a photo with Atiana. The 25-year-old had shiny red hair, while the 44-year-old was in her bleach blonde era, and the duo matched in sunglasses, t-shirts, jeans and leather jackets.

She captioned the photo: "happy birthday @atianadelahoya you bring so much joy to my life! you're a dream!!"

Travis has been close to Atiana since he came into her life in 2003, marrying her mom Shanna Moakler in 2004. He continues to leave little post-it notes for her around the house, which she showed off on TikTok.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney and Atiana twin in birthday post

"Can we just take a moment for how cute?" she said of the thoughtful notes.

"Call me! Don't forget about me!", he said, adding that he loved her, signing off "Dad". Another read: "Atiana — I love you Ati. Miss you already. Keep being great. Take care of yourself".

© Jeff Kravitz Travis with Atiana, Alabama and Landon

His previous birthday tribute to her as she turned 21 said: "I've helped raise you since you were 2 yrs old, and you used to call me Slavis. You have grown into such a beautiful and talented woman. Love you to the moon and back!!!"

Atiana is the daughter of Shanna and boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who has been open about how he wasn't ready for fatherhood.

"I basically ran away. I basically was scared," he said on the Allison Interviews podcast. "I was fearful. I did try to be a father full-time for a few years, and it was beautiful. It was amazing. I mean, to raise a little girl and — but there came a point where it's like, you ask yourself, 'Wait a minute. You're not worthy of this.'"