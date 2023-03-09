Amy Robach's daughters reveal current relationship with Andrew Shue's son The former GMA star was married to the Melrose Place actor for 12 years

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue raised their five children as a happy, blended family during their 12 years of marriage.

And while the former GMA star and Melrose Place actor are no longer together following Amy's affair with former co-star T.J. Holmes, their children have proven just how close their bond is.

After Andrew's 26-year-old son Nate Shue revealed that his latest film, Sense, has been nominated for a number of awards at Cannes, both Amy's daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, were quick to publicly show their support.

On their respective Instagrams, both shared supportive messages to Nate, with Annalise referring to herself as a "proud lil sis," while Ava wrote "[applause] for big brother".

Nate shared both posts on his own Instagram Stories in appreciation.

The talented star was both a co-writer and actor in the film, which has been nominated for a number of awards including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's children are still good friends

Alongside a trailer photo for the movie, Nate - who plays the character of Mac in the film - wrote: "So proud".

Sense's official synopsis reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."

Nate's acting career is evidently taking off, with the star following in the footsteps of his famous father, who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place.

Ava and Annalise were proud of their stepbrother Nate Shue

His aunt, Elisabeth Shue, is also a well-known star, best known for her roles in The Karate Kid, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III.

Nate has faced a big change in his life following the split of his father and Amy - who had played a huge role in Nate's life, having been a doting stepmother to him and his younger brothers Wyatt and Aiden during her time married to his father.

Amy appears to still have a relationship with Nate too, as she still follows him on social media.

