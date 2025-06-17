Beyoncé confirms news fans have been waiting for

Beyoncé is in the middle of her Cowboy Carter world tour, yet still finds ways to surprise her fans. Queen Bey released her eighth studio album last year, began the tour in April, and shows no signs of slowing down.

In an emotional post to Instagram, Beyoncé wrote: "Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family. Holla at 'ya when I come on tour again!"

So, what when will the next tour be and what album will it cover?

© Instagram Beyoncé in Stella McCartney while on tour

Act I and Act II

Beyoncé's seventh studio album was Renaissance, which she released in July 2022. The dance album, which was dedicated to the singer's Uncle Johnny, featured samples from many house musicians and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Fans noticed at the time that Beyoncé called Renaissance, "Act I." Meaning, there were more albums to come in this series. Of course, now the Beyhive knows that Cowboy Carter, the genre bending country album, is Act II.

© Instagram Beyoncé backstage

During the Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé has worn cowboy hats, American flag apparel, and even chaps. She's leaned into everything country. The London spot was extra special for the Grammy winner.

While performing "Blackbiird", Beyoncé wore a Stella McCartney outfit – a white t-shirt with two birds, a long white fur coat, and sparkly chaps. To Instagram, she wrote: "Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made. Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter's design."

What will Act III be?

© Instagram It's not country, it's Beyoncé

There is a lot of talk about what the next edition in this trilogy will be. Many fans are convinced it will be a rock album. Both Renaissance and Cowboy Carter explore genres with Black roots, and rock is the logical next step. But, Act II is already pretty rock.

Other fans think Act III will focus on jazz or gospel – two genres Beyoncé has yet to dabble in. Some think she'll collaborate with her rapper husband Jay-Z or she'll release an old school R&B album. The most pie-in-the-sky theory is that Act III will be a Destiny's Child reunion.

© Instagram Beyoncé performing onstage

When will the BeyHive see the Act III tour?

If Beyoncé is following her own schedule, which is about a 20 month gap between albums, Act III might drop anywhere from November 2025 to early 2026. The singer tends to launch major tours within a year after the album is released. So, Beyhive could be back in a stadium by late next year or early 2027.