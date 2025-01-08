Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler split after three years together

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have officially gone their separate ways after more than three years together.

The model, 23, and Elvis star, 33, quietly ended their relationship near the end of 2024, according to reports. TMZ was the first to break the news, noting that Austin was noticeably absent from the Gerber family's recent getaway in Mexico.

The couple, once considered one of Hollywood's most effortlessly stylish duos, first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were spotted attending a yoga class together in Los Angeles.

© Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler arrive at The 2022 Met Gala

Their chemistry quickly became undeniable, and by March 2022, they made their official red carpet debut as a couple at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party.

From there, their romance played out in a series of glamorous public appearances. In May 2022, Kaia and Austin both attended the Met Gala, walking the red carpet separately before sharing a sweet kiss at the top of the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase.

© Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have split

Kaia became one of Austin's biggest supporters during the whirlwind Elvis awards season. She was by his side as he took home a Golden Globe for Best Actor in January 2023, and cameras even captured the couple sharing a celebratory kiss at the ceremony.

Later that awards season, they were seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty following Austin’s nomination for Best Actor.

Beyond the red carpets and flashing cameras, Austin appeared to fit seamlessly into Kaia’s world.

© Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are seen on October 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California

He spent time with her family, including supermodel mother Cindy Crawford and businessman father Rande Gerber.

In May 2023, the two couples were even spotted enjoying a dinner outing together at Roberta's in Culver City, California, a sign that Austin had been welcomed into the tight-knit Gerber clan.

Despite their high-profile status, Kaia made a conscious effort to keep her relationship with Austin out of the spotlight. Speaking to WSJ. Magazine in February 2023, she opened up about her decision to keep their love life private.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible," she shared.

Both stars had past relationships in the public eye before finding love with each other. Kaia previously dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, while Austin was in a long-term relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before they called it quits in January 2020.