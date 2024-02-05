All the best 2024 Grammys performances from Joni Mitchell to Miley Cyrus

The biggest names in music pulled out all the stops for their performances at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday. A star-studded list of artists took to the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, including Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.

From emotional ballads to electrifying tributes, here are all of the best performances from the night.

Joni Mitchell's Grammys debut © Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Joni Mitchell made her long-overdue Grammys debut with a powerful performance of her signature song, 'Both Sides Now', which she performed with backup vocalist and friend, Brandi Carlile. Joni sat on a throne, surrounded by chandeliers for the performance, which received a standing ovation from the crowd and even brought Meryl Streep to tears.

Billy Joel performs his new single © Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Billy Joel returned to the Grammys stage with a moving performance of his new single, 'Turn the Lights Back On'. The singer, who last performed at the awards show 22 years ago, was joined by a live orchestra as he debuted his track, which is his first new music release in 17 years. One viewer shared a snippet of his performance on X, praising the "gorgeous" tune. Watch it below.

Miley Cyrus throws shade in epic 'Flowers' performance © John Shearer Miley Cyrus threw shade at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during her incredible performance of 'Flowers' on Sunday. The singer, who took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, seemed to reference her divorce whilst singing the bridge. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus throws shade during 'Flowers' performance

Olivia Rodrigo's bloody rendition of 'Vampire' © @recordingacademy/Instagram Olivia Rodrigo gave us goosebumps with her rousing performance of 'Vampire' from her latest album Guts. The hitmaker, who received six nominations, wore a silk red dress as blood began to appear on her face during the performance. Meanwhile, the screen behind her began to ooze red liquid from the floral background. Watch a clip of the epic performance below.

Dua Lipa's electrifying medley © @recordingacademy/Instagram Dua Lipa has us dancing the night away as she kicked off Sunday's show with an electrifying medley of her new single 'Training Season', as well as 'Dance the Night' and 'Houdini'. The popstar emerged from a steel cage surrounded by a group of male dancers before swiftly breaking into an epic dance routine.

Billie Eilish brings Barbie to the stage © @recordingacademy/Instagram Billie Eilish had us wiping tears from our eyes with her stunning rendition of 'What Was I Made For?', which won Song of the Year at this year's ceremony. The 22-year-old recreated a 1965 vintage Barbie look as she performed the track, which became the first song from a movie to win Song of the Year since Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On'.

SZA's cinematic performance © @recordingacademy/Instagram SZA brought the house down with her dramatic Quentin Tarantino-inspired performance of 'Snooze' and 'Kill Bill', which saw the singer sporting a Matrix-style trench coat against a backdrop of flaming garbage cans and a dumpster. The musician, who scored nine nominations, sang her heart out while accompanied by sword-wielding dancers.