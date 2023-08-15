Inside Mary-Kate Olsen's ultra-private life today amid twin Ashley's baby news

In the last nearly twenty years, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have done one of the most drastic 180s in Hollywood, going from being one of, if not the most famous twins in acting before they were even a year old, to Y2K icons as tweens, and today, one of the most elusive and private stars in the business, no longer even in the business of acting.

The twins famously started their acting careers as babies on ABC sitcom Full House, where they played youngest Tanner sibling Michelle Tanner alongside the late Bob Saget, plus John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Lori McLoughlin, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure from 1987 to 1995.

However, though they went on to make beloved teen films such as When in Rome, Holiday in the Sun, Passport to Paris, and others, Ashley's last time on the screen was in 2004's New York Minute, while her sister Mary-Kate's was in 2011's Beastly.

WATCH: The Olsen twins with Bob Saget on Full House

They have since retreated from the spotlight and little is known about their personal life, but as reports swirl that Ashley has welcomed her first baby with husband Louis Eisner, it begs the question: what is her other, other half, her twin, up to?

When it comes to her personal life, Mary-Kate has had some ups and downs. In 2015 when she was 29, she married French banker Olivier Sarközy, who is 17 years her senior, and is the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarközy.

MORE: Ashley Olsen weds rarely-seen partner Louis Eisner with intimate Christmas wedding

He was previously married to Charlotte Bernard from 1997 to 2011, and they share two kids together, Julien, 21, and Margot, 19.

© Getty Mary-Kate and Ashley as Michelle Tanner in 1991

Mary-Kate and Olivier were first romantically linked in 2013, though they made rare public appearances together. In 2020, the former actress filed an emergency order to petition for divorce, as New York courts weren't accepting divorce filings because of the pandemic other than for emergency, and their divorce wasn't finalized until 2021.

MORE: Bob Saget's 'Full House' co-stars are asking fans to do this to remember him

MORE: Elizabeth Olsen makes surprising revelation about twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

At the time, several outlets reported that their divorce was rocky and bitter, and that Mary-Kate's wishes for kids, and her ex-husband's lack thereof, in large part led to their split.

© Getty The former couple were together for seven years

Since then, the fashion mogul has continued to lay low, though in the months after her divorce was finalized, she sparked romance rumors with businessman John Cooper, 47, after they were spotted grabbing dinner with another couple in New York City.

As for Mary-Kate's professional life, though she no longer does any acting, there has been no shortage of success for both her and her sister since they left the industry.

© Getty The twins at the premiere of their last movie together, New York Minute, in 2004

In 2006, when they were 18 years old, the two launched their now globally recognized and celebrity-loved brand The Row, an ultra-luxe label known for its high-quality items with an even higher price tag to match.

With a distribution of over 200 stores across 80 countries – both their own brick and mortar locations and in department stores – The Row's $1,400 pants, $7,000 leather totes, $1,000 sandals, $2,000 cashmere sweaters and beyond leaves the brand with a reported $100 to $200 million in sales each year.

© Getty The two have made rare appearances to celebrate their brand

The luxury brand has received plenty of accolades from various fashion organizations since its inception, and though the twins are its creative directors, they still like to operate from behind the scenes, rarely making appearances or interviews on behalf of the label.

MORE: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make rare outing with sister Elizabeth at new boutique

© Getty Mary-Kate and Ashley at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2019

In a rare 2021 interview with i-D in honor of The Row's 15th anniversary, Mary-Kate described her and her sister as "discreet people," ironically noting: "That's how we were raised."

Her sister Ashley told Elle in 2012 of their departure from acting: "I wanted to work on other things. It doesn't mean I'm not interested in Hollywood. I like the way it operates, I like the people who are involved and the sense of possibility. But if I ever get back in, it's not going to be as an actress," adding: "I don't have to be a pretty face. I've done that, but now it's important and liberating to be on the other side of the lens... I don't like to be the center of attention."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.