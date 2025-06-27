Gary Barlow has fans saying the same thing as he shares rare photos of daughter and her boyfriend

Gary Barlow has been back on our screens with Gary Barlow's Wine Tour and as he explored Australia, the singer teamed up with his daughter, Emily, and her boyfriend, Marshal.

The proud dad shared a selection of photos of their time together, including a sweet snap of the trio posing by a set of train carriages. Other images from the carousel saw the group learning to fish on a sandy beach, wading through the shallows and enjoying some wine as they travelled through what appeared to be a jungle.

Emily looked suitably glamorous for the adventure, opting for a cream wardrobe, whether this was for her dress or her button-up top, which she completed with a pair of white shorts.

© James Bailey / ITV Gary has been out with a new show

Gary looked dapper, opting for a beige outfit on the beach, before changing into an eye-catching green shirt for a separate part of the trip.

In his caption, the Take That star posted: "Wrapped up my Aussie tour in northern Queensland - with a very special guest - my daughter Emily (and her boyfriend Marshal!).

© Instagram Gary teamed up with Emily and Marshal

"An unforgettable end to an incredible journey. Episode 6 out today at 2pm, on @itv and @itvxofficial."

Fans all crowded to the comments to say how they couldn't wait to see how Gary's Australian adventure ended.

© Instagram Emily has been living in Australia while she studies at university

One enthused: "Can't wait to watch!! Such beautiful smiles on all three of you," and a second posted: "Loved them all, can we please have a season 3?" while a third added: "How wonderful to be with family on these adventures, love it."

Gary and Emily

In the opening commentary to an episode featuring his daughter, Gary shared: "As usual, I have a special guest with me, but she's not a celebrity and she doesn't want to get out of here, not yet anyway.

"She's my daughter Emily. She's been studying at university in Sydney for the last few years, so this trip is the perfect opportunity for some rare and precious time together. Just the two of us, with no distractions and no one else to come between us."

© ITV Gary's latest show has been airing on ITV

The pair were quickly joined by Marshal, who ran into shot as Gary joked: "And I knew it was too good to be true!"

Speaking to HELLO! about teaming up with Emily on the show, Gary revealed it's been "horrible" being apart from his daughter while she's been away studying nutrition and midwifery Down Under.

© Instagram Gary is close with his daughter

"It's been three years! It's horrible," Gary shared at the Australian High Commission in London earlier this year. "But I got to spend a month with her last year - oh, it was so brilliant. Reluctantly, she said, 'I'll do it for you.' But she came on, and actually it was lovely," he said.