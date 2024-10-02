Kourtney Kardashian's emotional family photo leaves fans saying the same thing

It was a somber start of the week for Kourtney Kardashian and her family.

On Monday, September 30, the Lemme founder honored her father Robert Kardashian, on the 21st anniversary of his passing in 2001 aged 59, after a brief battle with esophageal cancer.

The reality star is the late attorney's eldest daughter, who he shared with ex-wife Kris Jenner; the couple, who was married from 1978 to 1991, also shared daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and youngest son Robert Kardashian Jr.

In honor of the difficult anniversary, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming throwback photo with her dad taken ten years before his death, when she was 14 years old.

In the photo, the two are posing in front of a wall of balloons, and Kourtney has her arms crossed over her chest and a serious look on her face, plus she's wearing quite the 1990s-esque outfit. She also added another photo of just her dad, smiling and waving to the camera.

"Father-daughter dance 1993. Missing you," the Poosh creative captioned the post, and fans and family alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive comments.

"I love you Kourt," her younger sister Khloé wrote, as others followed suit with: "I know your father would be very proud of you," and: "Beautiful, he is watching over you all."

© Getty Robert and Kourtney in 1998

Moreso, however, the comments section was full of fans noting just how much she looks like her niece North West, Kim and Kanye "Ye" West's eldest daughter. "Northie looks so much like you!" one wrote, as more suggested: "North has this whole face!" and: "I've always said North looks just like Kourtney and this picture verifies that!"

© Instagram The Kardashians

Kourtney herself is a mom of four; she shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, with ex Scott Disick, and last year, she welcomed her first son with husband Travis Barker, Rocky Thirteen.

© Instagram The late attorney passed away in 2003

Little Rocky's middle name is a nod to the fact that he is the thirteenth Kardashian grandchild. In addition to her four kids and North, the remaining Kardashian grandchildren are Kim's other three kids, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, Khloé's kids with ex Tristan Thomspon, True, six, and Tatum, two, Rob's daughter Dream, seven, who he shares with ex Angela White, and Kylie Jenner's kids Stormi, six, and Aire, two, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

© Instagram The Kardashians grew up in Calabasas

Though they have all grown up in the spotlight, Kourtney's husband Travis recently shared that they plan to do things differently with Rocky, of whom they have only shared photos in which his face is not visible.

Recently speaking with the Wall Street Journal, the Blink-182 drummer revealed: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," adding: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," referring to son Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18.