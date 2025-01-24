Jessica Alba stuns in sheer tights and killer boots as she enjoy girls trip with daughter following Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba certainly has the breakup glow as she exuded style during a girls trip with her daughter, Honor, 16, to New York City.

The 43-year-old, who confirmed her split from her husband of 16 years earlier this week, ushered in her single era through a chic mirror selfie. Jessica looked sensational in a chocolate brown knitted dress with an elegant rollneck and a pair of sheer tights. The demure outfit was teamed with a pair of knee-high buttery leather boots in a brown hue that featured a simple kitten heel.

Jessica styled her luscious brunette locks into soft curls, while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a bronze smokey eye, a pinch of rosy blush and a pink lip. The mother-of-three donned two golden rings, however her wedding ring was noticeably missing.

The photograph depicted the star crouching down as she gazed into the mirror with a serious face. Jessica's monochrome outfit palette perfectly complemented the wooden accents in her New York City hotel room.

© Instagram Jessica stunned in a pair of killer boots

The actress posted a carousel of snaps from her girls trip that featured her 16-year-old daughter, Honor, and her bestie, Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis.

One picture depicted the star twinning with her daughter in light-wash jeans and black puffer jackets as they enjoyed a stroll through the city. Jessica wrapped up with a black beanie and gloves, while Honor donned a pair of cozy Uggs.

© Instagram The pair twinned in matching outfits

The trio also enjoyed indulging in some sweet treats as they posed for a photo with a cake in a retro looking restaurant. Honor looked grown up next to her mum as she wore a blue sports sweatshirt and put up a peace sign to the camera. Her mother, Jessica, pouted for the snap and donned a simple white t-shirt with golden jewelry.

Further snaps showcased a stack of delicious crepes, a couple of coquette-core dresses in a boutique, and the trio smiling up at the camera while snow fell onto them.

© Instagram The trio enjoyed some yummy treats during the trip

The last image in the carousel depicted a floral background with the sentence "what if it all works out?" inscribed over the top.

Jessica captioned the sweet post: "Moments in #NYC w my big baby girl. Love 1 on 1 with my angel, Honor. We had all the yummy eats, watched the incredible @ohmaryplay written and performed by @coleescola - I was blown away, beginning to end belly laughs - it was such a good time! And had the best girls trip companions - @giadadelaurentiis and Honor’s bestie, Jade. I reunited with the homies - @eglantineimbert @emesegormley - and my #MaseratiBrothers fam Maestro Bobby, Amanda Moresco and @gabriel_furman. Heart and belly full."

The trip comes after Jessica took to social media to confirm her split from her husband, Cash Warren. "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned.

© Getty Images Cash Warren and Jessica Alba have been married 16 years

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

The couple share teen daughters Honor Marie, 16, and Haven Garner, 13, as well as youngest son Hayes, seven.