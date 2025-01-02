Jessica Alba shares cryptic message about 'the unimaginable' after being pictured without wedding ring

Jessica Alba has shared a new post on social media about "the unimaginable".

The Hollywood star took to Instagram on New Year's Day to post a cryptic message that was shared as part of a reel on Hello Sunshine's page. It read: "Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable."

The star has been fuelling split rumors over the past few days after being pictured without her wedding ring and a New Year's Eve message that contained many more cryptic messages.

She shared a number of photos of herself from the year, including several photos with her three children, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, six, and group pictures featuring her female friends. Her husband Cash Warren didn't feature in any of the images, although he was in her Christmas Day reel.

She wrote in the caption: "Gratitude. Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.

© Instagram Jessica Alba shared a cryptic message about "the unimaginable" on New Year's Day

"Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo! #2025 #YearOfTheSnake #HappyNewYear."

The star also wrote: "Repost: The Year of the Snake teaches us profound self-improvement, encouraging growth from within and expanding our consciousness. It reminds us that becoming a better version of ourselves allows for greater flexibility, shedding rigidity, and embracing transformation.

© Getty Images Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage is under scrutiny

"The invitation is to open to psychic awareness, to sense the vibrations of your environment, and then use that insight to move forward on your path. This year embodies a calm, knowing energy, showing us that change fosters growth and makes us better people. This enables us as empaths and lightworkers to strive for expansion within our collective consciousness."

Jessica and Cash tied the knot in May 2008 and celebrated 16 years of marriage last year. At the time, Jessica paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on social media, alongside a selection of photos of them together.

© Instagram Jessica Alba's latest NYD post didn't feature any photos with Cash Warren

She wrote: "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren. I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

Jessica and Cash met in 2004 while working together on Fantastic Four. The actress was playing Sue Storm, while Cash was working as a director's assistant.

© Instagram Jessica with her teen daughters Haven and Honor

They got married four years later. The couple are doting parents to their three children and often share family photos on social media. Cash opened up about family life to HELLO! in 2024, telling us that his children have taken after Jessica in many ways.

© Instagram Jessica posted a family photo featuring Cash on Christmas Day

He said when asked about who they most look like: "They truly are a combo, I think, they truly are a combo of both of us," before adding: "Fortunately, they have my wife's work ethic. They have her looks, her intelligence, her work ethic."