These 30 celebrities went back to college after getting famous
Imagine sitting in a classroom with Natalie Portman!

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
While becoming famous is a success all on its own, many celebrities dream of a little more. Dedicating time to their craft, many celebrities forgo college. But, after they make it big, some committed stars return to complete their college education.

Per Variety, Jessica Chastain, 48, is the most recent celeb to go back to school. The Oscar winning actress is heading to Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government to obtain her Masters in Public Administration.

Jessica is at the very beginning of her graduate degree. Here are other famous faces who went back to school after becoming famous.

1/30

Oprah spoke about being exploited by the tabloids because of her weight© WireImage

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey dropped out of Tennessee State University in 1975. A little over a decade later, the media mogul returned to the school and got her degree in communications and performing arts.

2/30

Glen Powell attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards© Getty Images for CinemaCon

Glen Powell

Recent heartthrob, Glen Powell, left the University of Texas at Austin in 2007 to pursue acting. Just last year, he enrolled at UT Austin, taking virtual classes while he still works in the entertainment industry.

3/30

Christy Turlington attends the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington is best known for her killer runway walk. In 1994, after she graced hundreds of magazines, the supermodel enrolled in New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and earned her comparative religion and Eastern philosophy degree. In 2009, she got her Master of Public from Columbia University.

4/30

Dakota Fanning during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Dakota Fanning

The child star's first role was at seven-years-old. Dakota Fanning was educated while working, but when it came time for college, she decided to pause her acting career to go to school. Dakota went to the NYU Gallatin School and obtained a degree focusing on "the portrayal of women in film and culture."

5/30

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City© Dia Dipasupil

Megan Thee Stallion

Amidst her rise to fame, rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University in 2021 with a degree in health administration.

6/30

Kim condemned the ICE raids in a social media post© Variety via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, publicly documented her four-year-apprenticeship to pursue her law degree. She passed the "Baby Bar' in 2021 and took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam in 2025.

7/30

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

Another child star, Natalie Portman, paused her professional career to attend Harvard University. "I [didn't] care if [college] ruined my career ... I'd rather be smart than a movie star," she told Vanity Fair in 2016. Natalie graduated with her degree in psychology in 2003.

8/30

yara shahidi peter pan and wendy world premiere © Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi first graced TV screens in 2014 on the sitcom, Black-ish. The actress enrolled at Harvard in 2017, graduating in 2022 after studying in the Social Studies & African American Studies program.

9/30

Stephen Curry© Getty Images

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard, Stephen Curry, was drafted into the NBA when he was 21 years old, just one year before he was set to graduate from Davidson College. 12 years later, he graduated from Davidson with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

10/30

Anthony Anderson wearing a pink suit© Getty

Anthony Anderson

Actor Anthony Anderson graduated from Howard University just a few weeks after his series Black-ish wrapped. Anthony dropped out of college during his junior year after he "ran out of money."

11/30

Ariel Winter attends the special screening of "Don't Log Off" at Laemmle Glendale on July 12, 2025 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter was just 11-years-old when she starred as the middle child of the Dunphy family on ABC's Modern Family. Like many child stars, she was homeschooled through high school. In 2017, she enrolled at UCLA while still acting.

12/30

Leah Remini attends the 2019 IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Pictures on December 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Leah Remini

Leah Remini didn't enroll in college until she was 51 years old. She earned her associate's degree in liberal arts in 2024, writing to X: "It's never too late."

13/30

RenÃ©e Zellweger at the 2025 NBCU Emmy Luncheon held at SLS Hotel on April 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

During an interview with Hoda Kotb, Renée Zellweger revealed that she took law classes during her hiatus from Hollywood. "I snuck into UCLA for a little while and did some public policy. International law. [I'm] interested in politics," she said.

14/30

Swizz Beatz attends the "Godfather Of Harlem" season 4 finale premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)© WireImage

Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz, the musician and husband of Alicia Keys, graduated from Harvard Business School in 2017 decades after making a name for himself in hip-hop.

15/30

British actress Emma Watson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on March 13, 2022© TOLGA AKMEN,Getty

Emma Watson

Emma Watson became famous at just 11-years-old when the first Harry Potter film premiered. She took a break from acting and enrolled at Brown University, graduating in 2014 with a degree in English Literature.

16/30

Karlie Kloss walks the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City© Getty

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss started walking runways when she was only 15. But, in 2015, she returned to school and enrolled in NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

17/30

America Ferrera at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)© Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

America Ferrera

When America Ferrera booked Ugly Betty in 2002, she paused her education at the University of Southern California. 11 years later, she graduated from USC with a degree in international relations.

18/30

Brooke Shields attends the AMC Networks 2025 upfront at Spring Studios on April 09, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Brooke Shields

Model and actress Brooke Shields stepped away from Hollywood in 1983 to attend Princeton University. She earned a degree in French Literature, telling the Princeton Alumni Weekly: "The first place I ever really felt confidence was at Princeton."

19/30

Shaquille O'Neal attends the Hey, This is Shaq Basketball Tournament in Warsaw, Poland© NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal

After three years at Louisiana State University, Shaquille O'Neal was drafted into the NBA. But, he promised his parents he would eventually graduate. In 2000, eight years after he left, Shaq graduated from LSU.

20/30

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- Arrivals at Brooklyn Museum on June 03, 2019 in New York City© Getty

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The famous twins grew up in front of the camera on Full House. In 2004, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen enrolled in NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

21/30

Jodie Foster in Dior gown at Cannes 2025© WireImage

Jodie Foster

In 1965, Jodie Foster became the face of Coppertone sunscreen at just 3-years-old. This campaign launched her iconic career. At 14, she received her first Oscar nomination. But, she dreamed of more. In 1980, Jodie enrolled at Yale University where she earned her bachelor's degree in literature.

22/30

Julia Stiles visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2022 in New York City© Getty

Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles is a teen rom-com star. While making The Bourne Identity and hosting Saturday Night Live, Julia studied English literature at Columbia University.

23/30

Claire Danes attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" FYC event at DGA Theater Complex on May 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Claire Danes

Claire Danes starred in the cult classic TV series, My So-Called Life, when she was 14 years old. The A-list star, who appeared alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet, attended Yale for two years where she studied psychology.

24/30

The star has 12 children© Getty Images

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon went back to school in 2016 after two decades in the limelight. In 2020, the multi-hyphenate graduated from Howard University with a degree in criminology/administration of justice and a minor in African studies.

25/30

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the special screening of HBO Max's "Moonshot" at E.P. & L.P. on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)© WireImage

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

Like the Olsen twins, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse grew up on TV. After their run as Disney superstars, both Dylan and Cole enrolled at New York University and graduated in 2015. "We actually received each other's diplomas," Cole told Teen Vogue at the time.

26/30

Tyra Banks posing in black dress at ESSENCE Awards© Variety via Getty Images

Tyra Banks

The Supermodel and former America's Next Top Model host has had many educational pursuits. In 2012, Tyra Banks graduated from the Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management Program. A few years later, she attended the Culinary Institute of America.

27/30

Eva Longoria attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria returned to school in 2013 while filming her hit TV show, Desperate Housewives. The actress went on to receive a master's degree in Chicano and Chicana Studies from California State University of Northridge.

28/30

Steven Spielberg smiling at an event photo call© Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

In a major surprise, USC rejected the now prolific director from film school when he first applied. While Steven Spielberg attended California State University of Long Beach (CSULB) in 1965, he never graduated. Decades later, Steven wrote one last paper to earn his Bachelor of Arts.

29/30

Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends the 2025 Writers Guild Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)© WireImage

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The 10 Things I Hate About You actor enrolled at Columbia University after he was already a well known actor. "I quit acting for a while because I'd always loved acting, but I wanted to not know what I was going to do," he told Off Camera with Sam Jones.

30/30

Bryce Dallas Howard at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards © Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard left school in 2001 because she got an offer to act in an Off-Broadway show, but she promised herself she would graduate. Almost 20 years later, she did. The Jurassic World actress graduated from NYU in 2020.

