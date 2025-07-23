Jason Momoa shuts down 16-year-old son’s nepo baby reports: 'he's done it all on his own'

Jason Momoa, 45, is setting things straight once and for all. Jason and his ex-wife, fellow actor Lisa Bonet, 57, are the proud parents to two kids, Lola, 18, and Nokoa-Wolf, 16. While his kids have über famous parents, Jason says they are far from nepo babies.

Nakoa-Wolf, is starring in the upcoming film Dune: Part Three alongside his dad. Jason plays Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster and mentor to Paul Atreidies (played by Timothée Chalamet) in the series. For the third installment, Nakoa-Wolf is set to play Leto II, the son of Paul and Chani (played by Zendaya).

But while some may think Nakoa-Wolf got the gig just because of his dad, Jason disagrees.

© Getty Images Jason and their kids on the red carpet

"You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is," Jason told Extra at the Chief of War premiere in Kapolei, Hawaii. "I couldn't do what he's doing at his age. There's no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on 'Baywatch' at 19. He's 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve."

At the Chief of War premiere, Jason was joined by both his kids, and his girlfriend Adria Arjona. The Aquaman actor wore black pants, a black shirt, and a cape that featured a red and yellow triangular pattern. Nakoa-Wolf sported a similar outfit and wore a necklace that resembled what his dad wears in the series.

Lola wore a matching cape over a floor length dress.

© Instagram Nakoa-Wolf looks just like his dad

And while Nakoa-Wolf can get pointers from his actor parents, Jason is committed to letting him learn some things all on his own.

"A rude awakening is what he's in for," Jason continued. "He's into the workforce for the first time. It's going to be good. He did it on his own. I don't want to help him, and he's done it all on his own, and good for him."

Nakoa-Wolf was raised in a blended household. His stepsister is the actress Zoë Kravitz. And when speaking of how he and Lisa raised their kids, Jason leaned in to the good.

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa remain friends and co-parents

"We raised him beautiful[ly]," he explained. "We raised our children ... being loved and being confident in themselves. That is what he is. He's very confident."

Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005. The couple married 12 years after their relationship began. They wed in a secret ceremony in 2017. But, their wedding bliss didn't last long. They separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in January 2024.

The couple welcomed their first child, Lola Iolani Momoa in 2007. Unlike her little brother, Lola doesn't seem interested in acting. But that doesn't phase Jason.

© Getty Images The couple was together for 17 years

"I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family," Jason told Men's Health about his wishes for Lola to emulate Zoë.