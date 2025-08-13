Kourtney Kardashian's daughter introduces two new family members

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, is now the proud owner of two adorable new puppies — and they couldn't be cuter.

The 13-year-old's doting aunt, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share the sweet news. The makeup mogul shared a sweet photo of her niece cradling two tiny dachshunds in her arms.

© Instagram Penelope's new puppies

Penelope looked effortlessly stylish in a grey tank top paired with camo-print pants, while her natural manicure – painted in a soft pale pink – added a subtle touch of glam.

Over the picture, Kylie penned: 'P's new puppies."

This isn't the first time the young teen has welcomed a puppy into the family. Back in 2023, Scott Disick gifted his daughter a golden Labrador Retriever. "I got P [Penelope] a pup and I think I love her," he shared on Instagram.

"Hello little dog."

© Instagram Scott Disick holding daughter Penelope

Penelope's new chapter

Last month, Penelope ushered in her 13th birthday with a pink confetti cake. "My heart is exploding with gratitude and love for her," Kourtney captioned the post, exclaiming that her "daughter is 13 today".

Kourtney shares three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – with her ex, Scott Disick. The reality star welcomed her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023. Kourtney is also a stepmom to Travis Barker's three children – son, Landon, and daughters Alabama and Atiana.

© Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope sits in front of a confetti cake

Penelope is growing up fast – and it seems Kourtney is not quite ready to face it. Back in June, the star took to her Instagram Story to share a photograph of herself that was taken by her daughter. The picture captured Kourtney dressed in silk leopard-print pajamas, her face buried in her hands as she appeared to be crying.

Over the top of the image, the 46-year-old penned: "Me crying bc my baby girl is done with 6th grade."

"She’s taking pics of me," added Kourtney.

Homeschool

In an interview on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast Wonderland, Kourtney shared her thoughts on the school system. "No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is," she said.

"For me, there's so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that ... It's like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family."

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope take a selfie

"Let’s say the school system. I’ll think, 'Why do kids [expletive] go to school?' Truly. It’s so dated," she added.

Kourtney then outlined a conversation she shared with her children regarding homeschooling. "And then I’m like, 'What's the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let's do it!' Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything," she shared.

Penelope's cutest moments

© Instagram Birthday Penelope looked so chic as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

© Kris Jenner Mother and daughter bond Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope ate spaghetti together by the ocean.



© Instagram Family portrait Penelope rocked a stylish leopard print coat on Christmas with her family.

© Instagram Rising style icon The 13-year-old looked cool in a yellow two-piece styled with a shoulder bag and glasses.