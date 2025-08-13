Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter introduces two new family members
Subscribe
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter introduces two new family members

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter introduces two new family members

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope recently celebrated her 13th birthday and has now welcomed two adorable new puppies to the family

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope pose in matching pajamas© Instagram
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, is now the proud owner of two adorable new puppies — and they couldn't be cuter.

The 13-year-old's doting aunt, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share the sweet news. The makeup mogul shared a sweet photo of her niece cradling two tiny dachshunds in her arms.

Penelope's new puppies© Instagram
Penelope's new puppies

Penelope looked effortlessly stylish in a grey tank top paired with camo-print pants, while her natural manicure – painted in a soft pale pink – added a subtle touch of glam.

Over the picture, Kylie penned: 'P's new puppies."

This isn't the first time the young teen has welcomed a puppy into the family. Back in 2023, Scott Disick gifted his daughter a golden Labrador Retriever. "I got P [Penelope] a pup and I think I love her," he shared on Instagram.

"Hello little dog."

Scott Disick holding daughter Penelope© Instagram
Scott Disick holding daughter Penelope

Penelope's new chapter

Last month, Penelope ushered in her 13th birthday with a pink confetti cake. "My heart is exploding with gratitude and love for her," Kourtney captioned the post, exclaiming that her "daughter is 13 today".

Kourtney shares three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – with her ex, Scott Disick. The reality star welcomed her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023. Kourtney is also a stepmom to Travis Barker's three children – son, Landon, and daughters Alabama and Atiana. 

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope sits in front of a confetti cake© Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope sits in front of a confetti cake

Penelope is growing up fast – and it seems Kourtney is not quite ready to face it. Back in June, the star took to her Instagram Story to share a photograph of herself that was taken by her daughter. The picture captured Kourtney dressed in silk leopard-print pajamas, her face buried in her hands as she appeared to be crying.

Over the top of the image, the 46-year-old penned: "Me crying bc my baby girl is done with 6th grade."

"She’s taking pics of me," added Kourtney.

Homeschool

In an interview on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast Wonderland, Kourtney shared her thoughts on the school system. "No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is," she said. 

"For me, there's so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that ... It's like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family."

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope take a selfie
Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope take a selfie

"Let’s say the school system. I’ll think, 'Why do kids [expletive] go to school?' Truly. It’s so dated," she added.

Kourtney then outlined a conversation she shared with her children regarding homeschooling. "And then I’m like, 'What's the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let's do it!' Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything," she shared. 

Penelope's cutest moments

Penelope Disick Blowing Her Birthday Cake© Instagram

Birthday

Penelope looked so chic as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope eat spaghetti together© Kris Jenner

Mother and daughter bond

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope ate spaghetti together by the ocean.

Mason Disick featured in Kourtney Kardashian's new family photo © Instagram

Family portrait

Penelope rocked a stylish leopard print coat on Christmas with her family.

Penelope Disick Wearing A Chic Yellow Two Piece © Instagram

Rising style icon

The 13-year-old looked cool in a yellow two-piece styled with a shoulder bag and glasses.

North West and Penelope Disick in New York© Getty Images

New York street style

Penelope and her cousin North were photographed out in New York in fashion forward ensembles. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More