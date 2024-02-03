Kourtney Kardashian reveals the adorable Valentine's party she and Kim are throwing for their daughters - see photos

Love is in the air for the Kardashians, as Kim and Kourtney put on an adorable Valentine's party for their daughters.

The eldest Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of the extravagant event that they put on for her daughter Penelope and her nieces Chicago and North.

© @kourtneykardash A display of love-related baked goods from the party

Kourtney posted a photo on her story displaying a delightful spread of heart-shaped pink and red cookies and other treats. She captioned the photo: "A Valentine's party for our girls", tagging Kim in the photo.

In the next photo, Kourtney showed that she'd be drinking some warm frothy almond milk, topped with cinnamon dust in the shape of Cupid shooting a bow and arrow.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney shared the little details of their party

A third photo showed that the sisters had set up a series of bright red tents for their daughters full of toys where the party would be taking place. From the outside, in the darkness, you could see the silhouette of toys, heart-shaped balloons, and a miniature ferris wheel for a perfect celebration of love among family members.

For any fans who might have doubted that Kim and Kourtney have put their past feuds behind them, this party may be the final confirmation that it's all love between the sisters.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney's sneak peek at Valentine's Day party

Last year they captivated fans with a fight on The Kardashians, as Kourtney claimed she felt Kim had capitalized on her wedding's aesthetic and wasn't "happy for her" on the day itself. Kim responded by saying Kourtney had changed into a "different person", which led the elder sister to retort that she was a "witch" and "narcissist".

The public argument seemed resolved to many when Kourtney penned a Birthday tribute to her sister, writing: "Happy happy birthday to my first sister. Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas."

© Pierre Suu Kourtney and Kim had a feud in 2023

"People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school", she added. "The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Kim seemed to respond in kind when she revealed that the sisters had plans to celebrate her 43rd birthday while Kourtney was on bed rest.

Kim posted: "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends thank you for all the birthday love", adding: "and Kourt I'm jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."