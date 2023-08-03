The 22-year-old is carving out a career in the music industry

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos aren't the only fitness fanatics in their family - their children are too and daughter Lola was just put through her paces with her famous mom.

The Live with Kelly and Mark couple share three kids, sons, Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26, and daughter, Lola, 22.

Their sons have shown off their fit physiques on many occasions, especially their youngest who is on the wrestling team at college. But Lola is rarely shares her workout routine.

It turns out that over the summer, the singer has been working out with her mom and joining in with her grueling Anna Kaiser routines.

On Wednesday, the celebrity trainer took to Instagram to share a screenshot from their latest virtual workout.

Both Kelly, 52, and Lola struck the same pose as they lay on the floor after their tough session, with their heads perched on their fists and a beaming post-workout smile.

© Instagram/Anna Kaiser Kelly Ripa worked out with her daughter Lola

"Family workout @kellyripa "theyoungestyung," she wrote along with the hashtag #strongwomen."

Kelly and Anna have worked together for years and the trainer recently paid tribute to her longtime client with a sweet post on social media.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark work hard to stay in shape

Alongside a video of them enjoying one of her energetic dance classes together, she wrote: "12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the fire. Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!!

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Kelly and Lola are close

"Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC.. And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day."

© Getty Kelly wowed at the Oscars this year

Kelly's dedication to health was also praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! in 2021.

The television personality had gone to Daryl to get advice on how to kick her sugar cravings. "If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance. To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body," Daryl revealed.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark share three children

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system.

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives," Daryl added.

Looks like Kelly has passed on her healthy habits to her children too.

