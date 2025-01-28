Joey King shocks fans after revealing painful facial burns

Joey King may be an Emmy-nominated actress, but it seems she may need a little more practice when it comes to cooking.

The Kissing Booth star took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to showcase a series of painful burns she sustained while cooking, pointing out large blisters that had formed on her face and neck.

"I burned myself a few days ago by throwing shallots into a pan of hot oil," she wrote over the photo. "I called my mom to tell her, and she says, 'See, that's why I hate cooking.'"

The 25-year-old had put honey on her burns in one photo in an effort to reduce the inflammation naturally, and applied burn cream in another snap.

Joey has been open about her skin struggles in the past, revealing in a TikTok video that she suffered from perioral dermatitis. She asked her fans for any advice in the clip as she tried to soothe the issue.

"I'm trying to stop my prescription stuff to make it go away on its own," she said.

© Instagram Joey sustained the painful injury while cooking

"I just stopped it like a week ago; I started using my other skincare, and you can't really see it right now, but it's like coming back. And I have literally no idea what to do about it."

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, perioral dermatitis is a common rash that occurs around the mouth, nose and eyes, causing small bumps or blisters to form.

Despite struggling with her skin in recent months, Joey made a dramatic change to her appearance and debuted the new look on January 5.

© Getty Images for WIF The actress suffers from perioral dermatitis

"I dyed my eyebrows like a week ago," she revealed in a TikTok video. "They were like white before, and now they just look like the Lorax moustache. I kind of love it."

However, her mom was less than impressed when Joey showcased her newest look. "Then I saw my mom two days ago, and she was like, 'I just can't look at you. You look so weird,'" she said before addressing her fans directly. "Guys, I know I look weird. That's the point."

She continued: "I was like, 'Mom, that's the point. The point is that I'm trying something different. I'm gonna dye them back, but just let me have this.'"

© Instagram Joey debuted her new look in January

Joey's fellow stars jumped to her defence in the comment section of her Instagram reveal, with Noah Cyrus writing, "THIS IS YOUR LOOK," and her close friend, Sabrina Carpenter, adding, "Rude of you to look this good without eyebrows."

Actress Ryan Destiny sweetly commented, "She's fashion," while social media star Dylan Mulvaney wrote, "Will NEVER get over this."

© @joeyking Joey's friends couldn't have loved the new look more

Joey rose to fame after starring in The Kissing Booth trilogy alongside heartthrob Jacob Elordi; she started acting professionally when she was just four years old, even joining Selena Gomez for Ramona and Beezus in 2010.

She nabbed a Best Actress Emmy nomination in 2019 for her role in The Act, a limited series that followed the infamous Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fight for independence from her mother after suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.