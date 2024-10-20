Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' lookalike daughter Carys shines in new photos of life away from famous family
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images

The Wall Street actor and the Chicago actress are also parents to son Dylan Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' two children, Dylan and Carys, are stepping into their own as confident adults finding their own place in the world.

Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, are embracing life away from their famous family roots, with Dylan stepping into his own as a political commentator, and Carys continuing her studies at Brown University while also dabbling in acting.

However, for a beautiful fall weekend, her dad Michael, 80, decided to pay her a visit, and shared a pair of stunning photos with his daughter that showcased not only her beautiful surroundings, but also their similar features.

Carys looked so much like a combination of her famous parents in the selfies Michael posted, taken near a lake and against the gorgeous fall foliage of Providence, Rhode Island, where the Ivy League school is located (and is also Dylan's alma mater).

"Visiting my daughter Carys at school on a fall Sunday!" the Oscar winner captioned his post, with fans leaving adoring responses like: "Carys looks like a mixture of you both. Beautiful girl," and: "Beautiful daughter and dad," as well as: "Lovely papa and daughter photo xx."

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Michael spent some time visiting with his daughter Carys over the weekend

Carys sweetly also added a comment of her own to her father's snaps, saying: "I had the best time with you Dadda," plus a heart emoji.

Michael and Catherine are incredibly proud and loving parents, although the former has spoken on occasion about the trouble with being an older parent, having been mistaken on more than one occasion for his kids' grandfather.

Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas pose for a selfie while at Brown University, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The 21-year-old is a student at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021, the Wall Street actor bemoaned being called his daughter's grandparent during her high school graduation. "It’s a little rough when you're going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations… you must be so proud of your granddaughter.'"

"I said, 'Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, OK.' I'm not gonna take it personal, I think they're just trying to be nice." He still did dub the entire graduation festivities a "lovely experience," despite it all being virtual.

Carys Douglas, Michael Douglas and Dylan Douglas © Getty Images
Michael and Catherine also share older son Dylan Douglas

"It was a virtual graduation. We couldn't actually be in the same room that she was in because of COVID protections and all of that," he added. "It was so wonderful. I'm so proud of her."

He reflected at the time about what the prospect of becoming an empty nester would be like with his wife, 55 (Dylan was already studying at Brown by that point, although he has since graduated).

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with Carys Douglas on the red carpet © Getty Images
Carys is a budding actress, just like her parents

"There is that moment when they're gone, they're out of the house and they're gone, and you look at each other and in the back of your mind you're thinking, 'What are we gonna talk about?'" he confessed. "As a marriage, so much of your time revolves around talking about your kids — what they're doing, how they're doing, this and that, so it's easy conversation."

