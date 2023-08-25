Jamie Redknapp reunites with eldest son Charley on Arizona visit

Jamie Redknapp has reunited with his eldest son Charley, 18, who is currently living in the US whilst attending the University of Arizona.

The former footballer revealed he had arrived overseas with an unmistakable video of Charley's American football team on the grounds of the university - and it's safe to say Jamie was beaming with pride for his sporty son.

Jamie revealed he has reunited with his son

"New season @charleyredknapp," Jamie penned and tagged the location of the university alongside a 'bears' GIF, referring to Charley's team name.

Then Jamie documented himself enjoying a stack of pancakes for a solo breakfast trip and even shared a photo of a steak house recommendation. The restaurant was called El Charro and was lit up in neon lights.

© Instagram Jamie and Charley on the field in Arizona

Jamie shares Charley and his 14-year-old son with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Louise exclusively opened up to HELLO! in August last year ahead of Charley's life-changing move across the Atlantic.

"I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend," Louise explained at the time.

"I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.

© Instagram Louise and Charley are so close

"It's so hard to accept that as a parent you have to let them fly the nest, you have to let them grow up, find their feet but the next few weeks are going to be a real challenge."

During the candid conversation, she also revealed that it was Jamie's idea for Charley to up sticks. She explained: "His dad was the one that suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."

When did Jamie and Louise split?

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after marrying in 1998. The couple met whilst Louise was supporting Robbie Williams who is a close friend of the former footballer and even lived with him after the singer left Take That in 1995.

Jamie and Louise split in 2017

Who is Jamie married to now?

Jamie has since remarried to Swedish model, Frida Redknapp. The pair welcomed their first son together, Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after their West London nuptials at Chelsea registry office.

Frida and Jamie love jetting off to different holiday destinations

Frida has four children from her previous marriage to American hedge fund manager Jonathon Lourie, three boys only one of which we know the name of, Michael - the eldest - and one daughter Amanda.