Helena Christensen's son Mingus looks just like dad Norman Reedus in special family video

Helena Christensen delighted her fans over the weekend with a rare video of her son Mingus' college graduation.

The 54-year-old supermodel was celebrating in style with her son and her ex, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, and fans couldn’t believe how much Mingus looked like his famous father. Helena filmed her 23-year-old son and his father, also 54, grinning as they left the ceremony, strolling along perfectly in sync as they raised their hands in unison. The resemblance is uncanny!

"You did it!," Helena captioned her special video, which garnered thousands of likes and congratulatory messages.

One fan commented: "Wow Congrats to Mingus… Proud family… time goes by too fast… all the best," while another penned: "OMG!!!! Congratulations to Mingus! You and Norman must be so proud."

© Instagram Proud parents Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus reunited for son Mingus' graduation

Remarking on the strong resemblance between Norman and Mingus, one fan said: "Like father, like son."

Others could see Helena’s strong genes (including her iconic razor-sharp cheekbones) in Mingus. "Congrats and he is your doppelganger!!! Handsome!!," yet another fan wrote.

© Instagram Norman and Helena previously reunited for Mingus' high school graduation in 2018

Another image from the weekend's celebrations saw Mingus posing in between his parents as they kept the party going well into the evening.

When were Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus together?

Helena and her ex Norman welcomed Mingus in 1999 when they were dating. Following their split in 2003, the former couple have remained dedicated to co-parenting Mingus and both boast a close relationship with their son.

© Getty Helena and Norman split in 2003, four years after welcoming Mingus

Nineties icon Helena previously shared an insight into their family dynamic when she and Norman reunited publicly for Mingus' high school graduation in 2018

"We’re so proud of you," she shared, adding that they loved him.

Norman, who is engaged to Diane Kruger, admitted things were a "little harder" dealing with separated parents when Mingus was younger.

© Instagram It's plain to see where Mingus gets his model talent from!

"When Mingus was smaller, it was a little harder, going from two places," he told The New York Post in 2014. "[Now,] he has the best of both worlds. The only hard part is, ‘Where are his sweatpants? Are they at your house or at my house?'

Discussing his relationship with Helena, he said: "She's a really cool girl. She's really smart and we laugh at the same c**p."

Who is Helena Christensen's son Mingus?

Mingus has been following in his supermodel mother's footsteps by carving out a career in the modelling industry. He boasts 46.7k followers on Instagram and is working hard to break the 'nepo baby' mold.

© Instagram Helena and son Mingus have a very close bond

He recently walked the runway for the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show in Milan and memorably starred alongside Helena for the Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign in 2021.

Helena discussed her experience of motherhood in a candid chat with Mingus as part of the advertorial.

He asked her: "What surprised you most about being a mom?" to which she replied: "I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work."

